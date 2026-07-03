Cubs Emerging as Surprise Fit for High-Impact Bullpen Upgrade

With the MLB trade deadline just a month away, the Chicago Cubs are going to be a team worth keeping a close eye on.

Lately, the Cubs have been on fire. They are starting to look the part of a World Series contender once again. However, there are still key flaws that could derail Chicago from being that kind of team.

Most of the problems the Cubs have had this season have come on the pitching front. They have struggled with inconsistent offense at times, but the injury bug has hurt the team badly from a pitching perspective.

Leading up to the trade deadline, Chicago is expected to be in the market for both starting pitchers and bullpen help.

Keeping that in mind, there will be quite a few targets for the Cubs to consider. They have been linked to quite a few different names. A new suggestion would see Chicago targeting a high-impact relief pitcher from the Boston Red Sox.

Cubs Emerging as Potential Trade Fit for Aroldis Chapman

Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller has come up with a suggestion that would make Cubs fans happy. He thinks a reunion with Red Sox star relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman could be the right fit.

Not only did Miller come up with Chapman as a trade target for Chicago, he also suggested a potential trade that could work.

In his idea, the Cubs would acquire Chapman from Boston in exchange for catcher Ariel Armas and right-handed pitcher Brooks Caple.

“Chapman is the most intriguing closer believed to be on the trade block. He successfully converted each of his first 14 save chances prior to a couple of hiccups in late June, but hard to argue with 16-for-18 on the year and nearly 400 saves in his career,” Miller wrote.

“Chapman is making $13M in 2026 and is owed $13M next season, provided he reaches 40 IP (currently at 24.2) and passes an end-of-year physical. But that’s a price the Cubs can afford to pay to add something close to a sure thing to their mess of a bullpen.”

Aroldis Chapman Could Be the Piece Chicago Is Missing

It has been awhile since the Cubs have had a consistent closer on the roster. Daniel Palencia has shown signs of being that kind of player, but his injury history has been problematic.

Chapman has remained consistent over the last handful of years. He has appeared in 26 games this season, compiling a 2.19 ERA, a 1.26 WHIP, a 2.7 K/BB ratio, 16 saves, and two blown saves.

Last season with the Red Sox, the 38-year-old closer pitched in 67 games and went 5-3 with a 1.17 ERA, a 0.70 WHIP, a 5.7 K/BB ratio, 32 saves, four holds, and two blown saves.

Adding that kind of pitcher to the bullpen would be huge for Chicago. He wouldn’t be cheap to trade for, but parting ways with Armas and Caple would be worth the price.

Expect to continue hearing rumors about the Cubs leading up to the deadline. For now, Chapman is a name worth keeping a close eye on as a possible target.