Ex-Cubs Veteran Calls out Crowd for Joshua Baez’s Standing Ovation

The Chicago Cubs found themselves on the wrong end of some Major League Baseball history this past weekend as they lost a series to their hated rivals, the St. Louis Cardinals. On Saturday, Joshua Baez, one of St. Louis’ top prospects made his major league debut and hit three home runs, becoming the first player in baseball history to record a three-homer game in his debut.

Fans at Wrigley Field ultimately couldn’t help themselves, and even gave Baez a standing ovation despite his heroics against the Cubs. However, this drew the ire of former Cubs veteran Justin Turner, who called out a previous incident in a Cardinals vs. Cubs game that did not sit well with him.

“Wrigley Fans giving a standing ovation to Baez, a visiting player, who hit 3 HRs in his debut for the same team that intentionally walked Michael Busch, in the 2nd to last game of the season last year (meant nothing to either team in the standings), when he had a chance to hit for the cycle. Just saying,” Turner complained on X.

Justin Turner Calls Out Wrigley Field Fans

At the end of the day, there is no need for Turner to call out the fans at Wrigley Field. They simply appreciated the chance to see some baseball history, even though it was against their own team. Baez is the first player in major league history to hit three home runs in his MLB debut, let alone in his first three career at-bats.

Turner was recalling a moment late last season when Busch was a triple away from the cycle against St. Louis. Cardinals manager Oli Marmol chose to intentionally walk Busch rather than let him hit for the cycle, and that didn’t sit well with the Cubs or their fans.

But these are two different scenarios. That was a game that didn’t matter in terms of where teams were going to finish in the standings. The Cubs were already playoff bound, while the Cardinals were already eliminated.

In this case, Cubs fans are just being respectful and appreciative of witnessing baseball history, even though it came at the hands of their most hated rivals. It’s not every day that fans will get to witness baseball history, and the crowd at Wrigley Field was treated to that on Saturday.

Recalling Michael Busch’s Near Cycle

While the Cubs and their fans had every right to be frustrated that Busch didn’t get a chance to hit for the cycle that day last September, it’s also not as if the Cardinals were doing anything wrong. Marmol simply didn’t want to see a player hit for the cycle against his team.

And for Turner to call out the crowd is a little off-base, because these are two very different scenarios that took place almost a year apart. The Cardinals didn’t want to have a player hit for the cycle against them, and the fans at Wrigley Field were appreciative of being able to see some baseball history despite it going in favor of the Cardinals.