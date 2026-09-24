Cubs’ Final Series Might Be Forced To New Location

The magic number for the Chicago Cubs to clinch their spot in the 2026 MLB postseason is one, as they need either just one more victory or a loss by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Cubs, who are playing their series finale against the Miami Marlins, have one more series remaining on the road against the Boston Red Sox, a clash of two of the most historic clubs in professional baseball.

However, there is a good chance that at least part of the matchup may not take place at historic Fenway Park in Boston because of the weather.

The Chicago Cubs Could Be Forced To A New Location For Their Regular Season Series Finale vs. Red Sox

According to multiple sources, the series between the Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox that is set to begin on Friday afternoon at Fenway Park could be moved due to incoming inclement weather.

Per MLB Insider Bruce Levine, the reported location that the series could be moved to beginning on Saturday is Tampa.

“Weather scenarios still fluid for the Cubs / Red Sox series,” Levine wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Plans being made for games in Tampa either Saturday or Sunday or both. Cubs did ask if a 29th man would be available due to pushing up a game. Answer was no.”

Per a report from Red Sox beat writer Chris Cotillo, Tropicana Field has indeed been discussed as a potential location for the series to be moved to.

“Moving at least part of this weekend’s Red Sox-Cubs series to Tropicana Field has been discussed by MLB, I’m told, though nothing is finalized,” he wrote on X. “Lots of possibilities in play.”

Cubs Manager Craig Counsell Is Not Happy With MLB

Cubs manager Craig Counsell was not happy that MLB changed the series to a double-header starting Friday.

“They never move games up and especially within a five-day window of a starting rotation,” Counsell said. “So we can’t have somebody ready to pitch on Saturday. They just moved games up on us. I understand there’s extenuating circumstances, but you just don’t see that happening.”