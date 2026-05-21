Former Chicago Cubs Prospect Retires From Baseball

On Thursday, the Chicago Cubs will get the day off after finishing their series with the Milwaukee Brewers (on Wednesday).

They will open up a new series with the Houston Astros (on Friday afternoon) at Wrigley Field.

Former Chicago Cubs Prospect Retires

Earlier this week, a former Cubs prospect retired from baseball.

According to MiLB.com, Chase Watkins called it a career on May 17.

Santa Cruz Sentinel wrote: “Watsonville’s Chase Watkins, 26, voluntarily retires 51 days after signing minor-league deal with Chicago White Sox”

Watkins was picked in the ninth round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Oregon State.

He showed promise early, going 3-2 with a 3.47 ERA in 25 Single-A games (in 2022).

With the Cubs, Watkins reached as high Triple-A (Iowa) in 2024 and 2025.