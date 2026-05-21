Hi, Subscriber

Former Chicago Cubs Prospect Retires From Baseball

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 02: A hat and glove of a Chicago Cubs player in the dugout during the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 02, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the Chicago Cubs will get the day off after finishing their series with the Milwaukee Brewers (on Wednesday).

They will open up a new series with the Houston Astros (on Friday afternoon) at Wrigley Field.

Former Chicago Cubs Prospect Retires

GettyChicago Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer speaks to the media during a press conference o introduce Alex Bregman (not pictured) at Wrigley Field on January 15, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Earlier this week, a former Cubs prospect retired from baseball.

According to MiLB.com, Chase Watkins called it a career on May 17.

Santa Cruz Sentinel wrote: “Watsonville’s Chase Watkins, 26, voluntarily retires 51 days after signing minor-league deal with Chicago White Sox

Watkins was picked in the ninth round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Oregon State.

He showed promise early, going 3-2 with a 3.47 ERA in 25 Single-A games (in 2022).

With the Cubs, Watkins reached as high Triple-A (Iowa) in 2024 and 2025.

GettyWASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 26: A hat and glove sit on the bench in the Chicago Cubs dugout during the Cubs game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on June 26, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Former Chicago Cubs Prospect Retires From Baseball

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x