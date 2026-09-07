Former Chicago Cubs Player Suddenly Demoted by New MLB Team

Chicago Cubs fans, do you remember slugger Patrick Wisdom?

Wisdom spent five seasons with the Chicago Cubs from 2020 to 2024.

In 2024, after the season was over, Wisdom decided to test free agency, but did not end up actually playing affiliated baseball in 2025.

Fast forward to the start of 2026, Wisdom signed with the Seattle Mariners on a minor-league deal, and he has bounced between AAA Tacoma and the Mariners’ big-league club.

Well, after spending a few weeks with the Mariners’ MLB club, Patrick Wisdom has been demoted by the club once again.

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Patrick Wisdom Demoted to Minors Again…

Per his transactions tracker, on Sunday, September 6, Patrick Wisdom has been optioned to AAA.

NBCSports.com’s Davis Shovein wrote (about Wisdom):

“The 35-year-old slugger has mashed 32 home runs at the Triple-A level this season, but has failed to get anything going with the Mariners — slashing a meager .106/.160/.191 with one home run, four RBI and a 21/3 K/BB ratio in 50 plate appearances. Michael Arroyo was promoted from Triple-A to take his place on the club’s active roster.”

Wisdom, 35, became a premier slugger in MLB when he joined the Cubs in 2020 and displayed major power output over the first few years of his Chicago tenure, but he’s notably struggled in MLB opportunities since 2023.

Taking a Quick Look At Patrick Wisdom with the Cubs….

Over five seasons with the Chicago Cubs, Patrick Wisdom played in 414 total games.

Across 1235 at-bats, Wisdom clubbed 84 home runs, drove in 196 runs, and posted an OPS+ of 104.

In his last season with the Cubs (2024), Wisdom notably struggled, posting a batting average of .171 over 75 games and a non-impressive OPS+ of 75.

It led to him being DFA’d and heading back onto the open market via free agency.

As the Mariners continue their push towards a potential playoff spot, it’s possible to think Wisdom could be recalled, but Seattle may also want to opt to go with younger, fresher talent for the remainder of the season.