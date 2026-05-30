Cubs Named ‘Perfect’ Trade Fit for Mets Superstar Pitcher

After an excellent start to the 2026 MLB season, things have been going terribly for the Chicago Cubs. They most notably went on a 10-game losing streak from May 16 to May 26. Since then, they have won two out of their last three games, but it is clear that there are some major red flags surrounding the Cubs.

Due to their long losing streak, the Cubs have now dropped to third place in the National League Central with a 31-27 record. Thankfully for the Cubs, they are still in a decent spot in the standings despite their miserable stretch. Due to this, it would not be surprising if the Cubs act quickly to add more talent to their roster.

One specific area that the Cubs should be looking to improve is their pitching rotation. They need another star starting pitcher, and they are now being viewed as a clear trade fit for one of the top trade candidates in baseball because of it.

Cubs Named “Perfect Fit” for Mets Superstar Pitcher Freddy Peralta

In a recent article for Sports Illustrated, Jason Petrucci looked at 10 players on the New York Mets who could be traded and named a top potential landing spot for each of them. Mets star pitcher Freddy Peralta made the cut, and it is not too difficult to understand. The pending free agent has been the subject of many trade rumors due to the Mets’ significant struggles.

When it came to Peralta, Petrucci named the Cubs as the “perfect fit” for the Mets’ ace.

“The Cubs’ surviving rotation heavily relies on soft-tossing finesse, desperately lacking Peralta’s signature 98 mph explosive velocity. Adding to the fit is the Craig Counsell factor, his former manager in Milwaukee. For a Mets front office looking to maximize a prospect return, targeting a desperate, asset-rich Cubs team is the perfect blueprint,” Petrucci wrote.

With the Cubs in desperate need of a star pitcher, it would make all the sense in the world for them to make a major push for Peralta between now and the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline. If the Cubs landed him, he would give the front half of their rotation a significant boost as they look to be more consistent as the season rolls on.

In 12 appearances this season with the Mets, Peralta has a 3-4 record, a 3.55 ERA, and 68 strikeouts. This is after the two-time All-Star posted a 17-6 record, a 2.70 ERA, and 204 strikeouts in 33 appearances for the Milwaukee Brewers during the 2025 season. With numbers like these, he would be a massive pickup for the Cubs’ pitching staff.

Cubs Won’t Be the Only Team Interested in Mets’ Peralta

If the Cubs end up entering the Peralta sweepstakes, it is clear that they will not be the only team interested in him. Peralta is exactly the kind of star pitcher that contenders will be looking to add at the deadline, so the Cubs would have a lot of competition for his services if they pursued him.

A few other teams that stand out as prime potential landing spots for Peralta, besides the Cubs, include the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, and Toronto Blue Jays.

It will be interesting to see if the Cubs can strike a deal for Peralta from here. If they do, he would give their roster a major boost.