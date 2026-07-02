Cubs Urged to Swing Major Trade for Mets All-Star Pitcher

Despite having some rough moments this season, the Chicago Cubs are in a good spot at this point in the campaign. At the time of this writing, they have a 49-38 record and are second in the National League Central. They also currently hold the top wild-card spot in the National League.

The Cubs have also been trending in the right direction as of late, as they have won nine out of their last 10 games. With this, they are setting themselves up to be big buyers at the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline.

One of the Cubs’ top needs right now is another impactful starting pitcher. Due to this, they are now being urged to make a move for one of the league’s top trade candidates.

ESPN’s David Schoenfield recently argued that the Cubs should make a trade for New York Mets star pitcher Freddy Peralta to bolster their starting rotation.

“Chicago Cubs: Trade for Peralta,” Schoenfield wrote. “The Cubs have run hot and cold all season — they’ve had winning streaks of 10 and 11 games, a 10-game losing streak and now a 9-1 run — so another seasoned starter is key.”

With the Cubs being in need of another impactful starting pitcher, it would make a lot of sense for them to try to swing a deal for Peralta. He would undoubtedly make them a tougher team to go up against in the playoffs, as he is a star when performing at his highest level.

Mets’ Peralta Could Slot Perfectly In the Front Half of the Cubs’ Rotation

When taking a look at the Cubs’ starting rotation right now, it is clear that Peralta would give them a nice boost if acquired. He could slot well as their second or third starter if he bounced back in Chicago.

Peralta has struggled this season with the Mets, as evidenced by his 4.81 ERA in 18 appearances. However, this is after Peralta had a 17-6 record, a 2.70 ERA, and 204 strikeouts just back in 2025 with the Milwaukee Brewers. With this, the two-time All-Star certainly has the potential to rebound, and it is fair to wonder if a change of scenery to the Cubs could help him do just that.

Cubs Trading for Mets’ Peralta Would Come With Some Risk

The Cubs trading for Peralta would come with some risk for them, though. The 6-foot righty is a pending unrestricted free agent, so he could end up being just a rental for the Cubs if acquired. Chicago would need to be okay with this possibility if they acquired him from the Mets.

Even if Peralta has had a down season with the Mets, he is still one of the top pitchers in the trade market right now. With this, the Mets are likely looking for a good return for him. Thus, it would sting if the Cubs acquired him and he ended up leaving this winter.

Nevertheless, it could still be a gamble worth taking with the Cubs needing pitching help. It will be interesting to see if Chicago can land him from the Mets from here.