Gage Workman makes Cubs opening day roster

Few players have increased their stock more than spring training than Cubs infield prospect Gage Workman. The Cubs 29th ranked prospect came over to Chicago in December via the tenth pick of the Rule 5 draft. But yesterday Cub’s manager Craig Counsell gave him the word that he had made the Cub’s initial big league roster for their road trip against the Dodgers in Tokyo. When asked about his feelings on Counsell’s decision on MLB.com Workman said “It’s just a surreal feeling. When he gives you that news, there’s nothing like it. It’s the best.” Making his MLB debut in Tokyo Japan for the opening series has to be as surreal of an experience that any baseball player could have.

Stuck in the Minor leagues

Workman spent all of last season for the Double-A Tigers affiliate. The twenty-five-year-old posted a career year with a .843 OPS, eighteen homers and 89 RBI. His age relative to his competition at Double-A was average as this was his fourth year in the Tigers minor league system. The former 4th round pick in the 2020 draft out of Arizona State has gotten his first real chance with the Cubs and looks to make his major league debut in Tokyo.

For the Cubs, this move signifies a few things. First, they are encouraged enough by his spring training hot streak to think he’s ready to face major league pitching. This was evidenced by a March 3rd contest where he collected two hits facing off against Corbin Burnes. In 29 at-bats so far this spring Workman has posted a 1.212 OPS with a .414/.455/.759 slash line. Next, they likely see him as a more immediate part of their future than fellow third-base prospect Ben Cowles. The Cubs yesterday optioned Cowles to Triple-A Iowa. Cowles came over to the Cubs in the Mark Leiter Jr. trade which also sent the Cubs pitcher Jack Neely.

Good sign for the Cub’s infield depth

On a bigger level, this could be optimistic for the cub’s depth as a whole. The Cubs have the decision to make on whether or not to send fellow infield prospect Matt Shaw to Tokyo or not. If they decide to keep Shaw in the oven for a bit longer, Workman could get some early reps at third. Additionally, with the early absence of Nico Hoerner, Workman may end up finding himself some playing time at second for the Cubs. Workman joins the list of Cubs utility infielders including Justin Turner, Jon Berti, and Vidal Bruján.

Third base was a major issue for the Cubs last season. Despite trading for Isaac Parades at the deadline, Cub’s third baseman combined hit an abysmal .204 all season. Add to this their measly .622 OPS, 79 WRC+, and .240 BABIP, and it is clear why the 2025 Cubs are exploring different options. This low offensive output from such an important position was one of the big reasons the 2024 Cubs couldn’t reach the playoffs. While Matt Shaw (hopefully) is the long-term answer for the Cubs at the hot corner, the Cubs should feel confident in their current depth.