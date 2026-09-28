Chicago Cubs Announce Kevin Gausman Update Before Padres Series

On Sunday, the Chicago Cubs played the final game of their 2026 regular season when they beat the Boston Red Sox by a score of 6-2.

They will now open up a playoff series with the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night in California.

Cubs Announce Kevin Gausman Update

Ahead of the series, the Cubs announced the latest update on Kevin Gausman.

MLB.com wrote (on September 27): “Threw a bullpen session Sept. 27 at Tropicana Field that went well. Will be monitored into off-day Sept. 28 to gauge his availability for the Wild Card Series against the Padres.”

Gausman is in the middle of his first season with the Cubs.

He was traded (via the Toronto Blue Jays) earlier this year.

MLB.com wrote (on August 2): “Toronto Blue Jays traded RHP Kevin Gausman to Chicago Cubs for CF Brett Bateman and SS Ty Southisene.”

So far, Gausman has gone 4-2 with a 4.83 ERA in nine starts for Chicago.

Looking At Gausman’s Other Stops

Gausman was picked in the 1st round of the 2012 MLB Draft.

He is in the middle of his 14th season at the MLB level.

In addition to the Cubs and Blue Jays, Gausman has also had stops with the Baltimore Orioles, San Francisco Giants, Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds.

Gausman is a two-time MLB All-Star.

He has gone 121-125 with a 3.87 ERA in 393 career games (354 starts).

Looking At The Cubs

The Cubs finished the regular season with an 89-73 record.

They were the second-place team in the National League Central.