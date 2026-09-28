CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 15: Kevin Gausman #12 of the Chicago Cubs exits the game in the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field on September 15, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Griffin Quinn/Getty Images)
On Sunday, the Chicago Cubs played the final game of their 2026 regular season when they beat the Boston Red Sox by a score of 6-2.
They will now open up a playoff series with the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night in California.
Cubs Announce Kevin Gausman Update
Ahead of the series, the Cubs announced the latest update on Kevin Gausman.
MLB.com wrote (on September 27): “Threw a bullpen session Sept. 27 at Tropicana Field that went well. Will be monitored into off-day Sept. 28 to gauge his availability for the Wild Card Series against the Padres.”
Gausman is in the middle of his first season with the Cubs.
He has gone 121-125 with a 3.87 ERA in 393 career games (354 starts).
Looking At The Cubs
The Cubs finished the regular season with an 89-73 record.
They were the second-place team in the National League Central.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
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On Sunday, the Chicago Cubs played the final game of their 2026 regular season when they beat the Boston Red Sox by a score of 6-2.They will now open up a playoff series with the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night in California.Cubs Announce Kevin Gausman UpdateAhead of the series, the Cubs announced the latest […]
Chicago Cubs Announce Kevin Gausman Update Before Padres Series