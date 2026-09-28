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Chicago Cubs Announce Kevin Gausman Update Before Padres Series

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 15: Kevin Gausman #12 of the Chicago Cubs exits the game in the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field on September 15, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Griffin Quinn/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Chicago Cubs played the final game of their 2026 regular season when they beat the Boston Red Sox by a score of 6-2.

They will now open up a playoff series with the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night in California.

Cubs Announce Kevin Gausman Update

GettyKevin Gausman #12 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates during the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field on September 23, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Ahead of the series, the Cubs announced the latest update on Kevin Gausman.

MLB.com wrote (on September 27): “Threw a bullpen session Sept. 27 at Tropicana Field that went well. Will be monitored into off-day Sept. 28 to gauge his availability for the Wild Card Series against the Padres.”

Gausman is in the middle of his first season with the Cubs.

He was traded (via the Toronto Blue Jays) earlier this year.

MLB.com wrote (on August 2): “Toronto Blue Jays traded RHP Kevin Gausman to Chicago Cubs for CF Brett Bateman and SS Ty Southisene.”

GettyKevin Gausman #12 of the Chicago Cubs is looked over by manager Craig Counsell #11 and trainer during the fourth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field on August 18, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

So far, Gausman has gone 4-2 with a 4.83 ERA in nine starts for Chicago.

Looking At Gausman’s Other Stops

GettyKevin Gausman #34 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts as he comes off the mound at the end of the fourth inning of their MLB game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Rogers Centre on August 1, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Gausman was picked in the 1st round of the 2012 MLB Draft.

He is in the middle of his 14th season at the MLB level.

In addition to the Cubs and Blue Jays, Gausman has also had stops with the Baltimore Orioles, San Francisco Giants, Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds.

GettyKevin Gausman #34 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning in game six of the 2025 World Series at Rogers Center on October 31, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario.

Gausman is a two-time MLB All-Star.

He has gone 121-125 with a 3.87 ERA in 393 career games (354 starts).

Looking At The Cubs

GettyAlex Bregman #3 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a home run in the third inning against the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field on September 27, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida.

The Cubs finished the regular season with an 89-73 record.

They were the second-place team in the National League Central.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Chicago Cubs Announce Kevin Gausman Update Before Padres Series

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