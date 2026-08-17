Chicago Cubs Star Kevin Gausman’s Wife Sends Out 6-Word Post

On Sunday, the Chicago Cubs finished their series with the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field.

They lost by a score of 11-4.

The Cubs will now open up a series with the Chicago White Sox (on Monday night) at home.

Gausman’s Wife Sends Out 6-Word Post

Earlier this month, the Cubs acquired Kevin Gausman in a trade (via the Toronto Blue Jays).

The Blue Jays wrote (via X) on August 2: “OFFICIAL: We’ve acquired OF Brett Bateman & INF Ty Southisene from the Cubs in exchange for RHP Kevin Gausman.”

On Sunday, Gausman’s wife made a post to Instagram.

She shared a ton of photos from their life recently.

She wrote: “photo dump because life’s been wild 🙃”

There were over 8,000 likes on her post in less than 24 hours.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@tallulahsghost: “Lol the whole comment section here being Canadian Jays fans (me included). 😂 Clearly the Gausmans are missed! Glad Chicago seems to be treating you well.”

@ohdear__99: “Can we change that jersey back in a couple months 👀🇨🇦”

@payitfwdrecruit2: “We miss you all in Toronto!! 😍”

@2paqman: “We so miss the entire Gausman clan!! You will always be part of our family. We wish you nothing but success in Chicago but our hearts still know there is a missing piece of the Jays. We really hope you consider coming HOME next year ❤️”

@buckle_k: “Toronto misses you. Hope Chicago is good to you and your beautiful family. ❤️🇨🇦”

@larryhoffberg: “Happy you are getting settled in at Wrigley, but know you’re missed in Toronto. 🫶🙏”

@jodes2012: “Beautiful family! We miss the Gausman gang in Canada, but so happy for you all!”

@pbentley31: “We miss you all in Toronto!!! Wish you all the best in Chicago!💙⚾️💙”

@riptidemypwd: “Miss you but wish you and your family all the best. Hope to see you back in Toronto one day 💙⚾️”

@ajsethi88: “We Miss you in Toronto and the entire nation will always love and and appreciate you all ❤️ we hope you come back.”