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Chicago Cubs Star Kevin Gausman’s Wife Sends Out 6-Word Post

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 05: Clay Holmes and Kevin Gausman of the Chicago Cubs look on against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field on August 05, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Chicago Cubs finished their series with the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field.

They lost by a score of 11-4.

The Cubs will now open up a series with the Chicago White Sox (on Monday night) at home.

Gausman’s Wife Sends Out 6-Word Post

GettyKevin Gausman #12 of the Chicago Cubs pitches in the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on August 13, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Earlier this month, the Cubs acquired Kevin Gausman in a trade (via the Toronto Blue Jays).

The Blue Jays wrote (via X) on August 2: “OFFICIAL: We’ve acquired OF Brett Bateman & INF Ty Southisene from the Cubs in exchange for RHP Kevin Gausman.”

On Sunday, Gausman’s wife made a post to Instagram.

She shared a ton of photos from their life recently.

She wrote: “photo dump because life’s been wild 🙃”

There were over 8,000 likes on her post in less than 24 hours.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@tallulahsghost: “Lol the whole comment section here being Canadian Jays fans (me included). 😂 Clearly the Gausmans are missed! Glad Chicago seems to be treating you well.”

@ohdear__99: “Can we change that jersey back in a couple months 👀🇨🇦”

@payitfwdrecruit2: “We miss you all in Toronto!! 😍”

@2paqman: “We so miss the entire Gausman clan!! You will always be part of our family. We wish you nothing but success in Chicago but our hearts still know there is a missing piece of the Jays. We really hope you consider coming HOME next year ❤️”

GettyKevin Gausman #12 of the Chicago Cubs pitches in the third inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on August 13, 2026 in Washington, DC.

@buckle_k: “Toronto misses you. Hope Chicago is good to you and your beautiful family. ❤️🇨🇦”

@larryhoffberg: “Happy you are getting settled in at Wrigley, but know you’re missed in Toronto. 🫶🙏”

@jodes2012: “Beautiful family! We miss the Gausman gang in Canada, but so happy for you all!”

GettyKevin Gausman #34 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts as he comes off the mound at the end of the fourth inning of their MLB game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Rogers Centre on August 1, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

@pbentley31: “We miss you all in Toronto!!! Wish you all the best in Chicago!💙⚾️💙”

@riptidemypwd: “Miss you but wish you and your family all the best. Hope to see you back in Toronto one day 💙⚾️”

@ajsethi88: “We Miss you in Toronto and the entire nation will always love and and appreciate you all ❤️ we hope you come back.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Chicago Cubs Star Kevin Gausman’s Wife Sends Out 6-Word Post

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