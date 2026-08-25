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Chicago Cubs Get News On Former All-Star During Diamondbacks Series

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 09: Manager Craig Counsell of the Chicago Cubs speaks to the media during a press conference before game four of the National League Division Series at Wrigley Field on October 09, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Chicago Cubs will continue their series with the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix.

They are coming off a 7-0 win on Monday night.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote: “The Chicago Cubs don’t need Pete Crow-Armstrong to be a hero every night. He goes hitless in 5 at-bats. The Cubs still win 7-0 over the Arizona Diamondbacks behind Kevin Gausman’s 7 shutout innings and Michael Conforto’s 3-for-3 night with a HR and double.”

Chicago Cubs Get News On Former All-Star

GettyJustin Steele #35 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after allowing a grand slam to Masataka Yoshida #7 of the Boston Red Sox during the fifth inning at Wrigley Field on July 16, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Also on Monday, the Cubs got an update on Justin Steele.

He has been out since the 2025 season with an injury.

Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network wrote: “#Cubs Justin Steele is in the clubhouse here in Arizona. He has another live bullpen tomorrow. After that, he’s hopeful, he will have 1 more live BP before he begins his rehab assignments.”

Steele has spent all five years of his MLB career with the Cubs.

He made the All-Star Game in 2023.

Social Media Reacts To Steele News

GettyJustin Steele #35 of the Chicago Cubs pitches during the 93rd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at T-Mobile Park on July 11, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Here’s what people were saying about the update:

@cody__cubs: “Just wanna remind people that Justin Steele debut as a reliever and absolutely shoved it in that role before Jed Hoyer blew up the team at the trade deadline.”

@jacobzanolla: “Justin Steele is nearing a rehab assignment?? 👀”

GettyJustin Steele #35 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after striking out a batter to end the top of the seventh against the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field on September 04, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

@tonyisthegr8: “Oh baby!!!!! here they come!!!!!”

@mcderose: “It would be wonderful if he can stay healthy.”

@BillyJackEagle1: “This guys been gone so long that I don’t remember what he looks like.”

Looking At The Cubs Right Now

GettyPete Crow-Armstrong #4 of the Chicago Cubs bats against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the second inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on August 24, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Cubs are currently the second-place team in the National League Central with a 76-56 record in 132 games.

After two more games in Arizona, they will return home to host the Cincinnati Reds on Friday afternoon.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Chicago Cubs Get News On Former All-Star During Diamondbacks Series

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