Chicago Cubs Get News On Former All-Star During Diamondbacks Series

On Tuesday, the Chicago Cubs will continue their series with the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix.

They are coming off a 7-0 win on Monday night.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote: “The Chicago Cubs don’t need Pete Crow-Armstrong to be a hero every night. He goes hitless in 5 at-bats. The Cubs still win 7-0 over the Arizona Diamondbacks behind Kevin Gausman’s 7 shutout innings and Michael Conforto’s 3-for-3 night with a HR and double.”

Chicago Cubs Get News On Former All-Star

Also on Monday, the Cubs got an update on Justin Steele.

He has been out since the 2025 season with an injury.

Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network wrote: “#Cubs Justin Steele is in the clubhouse here in Arizona. He has another live bullpen tomorrow. After that, he’s hopeful, he will have 1 more live BP before he begins his rehab assignments.”

Steele has spent all five years of his MLB career with the Cubs.

He made the All-Star Game in 2023.

Social Media Reacts To Steele News

Here’s what people were saying about the update:

@cody__cubs: “Just wanna remind people that Justin Steele debut as a reliever and absolutely shoved it in that role before Jed Hoyer blew up the team at the trade deadline.”

@jacobzanolla: “Justin Steele is nearing a rehab assignment?? 👀”

@tonyisthegr8: “Oh baby!!!!! here they come!!!!!”

@mcderose: “It would be wonderful if he can stay healthy.”

@BillyJackEagle1: “This guys been gone so long that I don’t remember what he looks like.”

Looking At The Cubs Right Now

The Cubs are currently the second-place team in the National League Central with a 76-56 record in 132 games.

After two more games in Arizona, they will return home to host the Cincinnati Reds on Friday afternoon.