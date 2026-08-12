Chicago Cubs Get Phil Maton News During Nationals Series

The Chicago Cubs are in the middle of a three-game series with the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

The Cubs won the first game of the series 8-6 on Tuesday. Game 2 is slated to begin at 5:45 p.m. CDT on Wednesday.

Before Wednesday’s game, the Chicago Tribune’s Meghan Montemurro revealed an update on injured right-hander Phil Maton.

Phil Maton News Revealed During Cubs-Nationals Series

Maton has been diagnosed with a partial tear of the patellar tendon in his right knee, according to Montemurro.

Maton has been on the injured list three times this season with tendinitis in his right knee.

It’s unclear if Maton will return this year. He received a platelet-rich injection roughly three weeks ago.

Looking at Chicago Cubs Injured Right-Handed Pitcher Phil Maton

Maton signed a two-year, $14.5 million deal with Chicago this past offseason.

The right-hander has thrown just 27 2/3 innings this year due to his three IL stints. He has posted a rough 6.18 ERA while his strikeout rate has dropped 10 percentage points and his walk rate has risen to a career-worst 11.8%.

Maton, 33, has 10 years of big-league experience. He has recorded innings for the San Diego Padres, Cleveland Guardians, Houston Astros, Tampa Bay Rays, New York Mets, St. Louis Cardinals, Texas Rangers and Cubs.

Maton has a career 4.10 ERA over 500 innings. Last season, he recorded a strong 2.79 ERA with 81 strikeouts over 61 1/3 innings.

Chicago Cubs Right Now

The Cubs have won eight of their last 10 games.

Chicago is four games back of the first-place Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central Standings. The team is the first National League Wild Card team with a 70-50 record.

The Cubs will wrap up their series against the Nationals with a Thursday afternoon game. After that, they will head home for a six-game homestand beginning with a three-game set with the St. Louis Cardinals and ending with three games against the Chicago White Sox.