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Chicago Cubs Get Phil Maton News During Nationals Series

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Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 20: Phil Maton #88 of the Chicago Cubs delivers a pitch in the seventh inning of a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on May 20, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Griffin Quinn/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs are in the middle of a three-game series with the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

The Cubs won the first game of the series 8-6 on Tuesday. Game 2 is slated to begin at 5:45 p.m. CDT on Wednesday.

Before Wednesday’s game, the Chicago Tribune’s Meghan Montemurro revealed an update on injured right-hander Phil Maton.

Phil Maton News Revealed During Cubs-Nationals Series

San Francisco Giants v Chicago Cubs

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 05: Phil Maton #88 of the Chicago Cubs delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field on June 05, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Maton has been diagnosed with a partial tear of the patellar tendon in his right knee, according to Montemurro.

Maton has been on the injured list three times this season with tendinitis in his right knee.

It’s unclear if Maton will return this year. He received a platelet-rich injection roughly three weeks ago.

Looking at Chicago Cubs Injured Right-Handed Pitcher Phil Maton

Chicago Cubs v Texas Rangers

GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – MAY 10: Phil Maton #88 of the Chicago Cubs throws a pitch during a game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on May 10, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Maton signed a two-year, $14.5 million deal with Chicago this past offseason.

The right-hander has thrown just 27 2/3 innings this year due to his three IL stints. He has posted a rough 6.18 ERA while his strikeout rate has dropped 10 percentage points and his walk rate has risen to a career-worst 11.8%.

Arizona Diamondbacks v Texas Rangers

GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 13: Phil Maton #88 of the Texas Rangers pitches during the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field on August 13, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Maton, 33, has 10 years of big-league experience. He has recorded innings for the San Diego Padres, Cleveland Guardians, Houston Astros, Tampa Bay Rays, New York Mets, St. Louis Cardinals, Texas Rangers and Cubs.

Maton has a career 4.10 ERA over 500 innings. Last season, he recorded a strong 2.79 ERA with 81 strikeouts over 61 1/3 innings.

Chicago Cubs Right Now

Chicago Cubs v Kansas City Royals

GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – AUGUST 07: Craig Counsell #11 manager of the Chicago Cubs talks with members of the media prior to a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on August 07, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

The Cubs have won eight of their last 10 games.

Chicago is four games back of the first-place Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central Standings. The team is the first National League Wild Card team with a 70-50 record.

Chicago Cubs v Washington Nationals

GettyWASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 11: A general view as Chicago Cubs fans cheer with signs in front of manager Craig Counsell #11 of the Chicago Cubs after the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on August 11, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Cubs will wrap up their series against the Nationals with a Thursday afternoon game. After that, they will head home for a six-game homestand beginning with a three-game set with the St. Louis Cardinals and ending with three games against the Chicago White Sox.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Chicago Cubs Get Phil Maton News During Nationals Series

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