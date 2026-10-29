Cubs Get Good News on Rumored MLB Free Agency Target

The Chicago Cubs have been viewed as a potential landing spot for right-hander Michael King after he declined his player option with the San Diego Padres and entered free agency Thursday.

King, 31, turned down a $28 million salary for 2027, accepting a $5 million buyout instead and forgoing roughly $53 million remaining on his deal. The decision, first reported by Jon Heyman of the New York Post, makes him one of the top available starting pitchers on the market behind Tarik Skubal.

The Cubs’ interest stems from a clear need to rebuild their rotation. On the same day King opted out, Clay Holmes and Matthew Boyd also declined their player options with Chicago, joining Shota Imanaga, Kevin Gausman and David Peterson as free agents.

Cubs Face Significant Rotation Overhaul

That leaves the Cubs with limited certainty in the starting staff heading into 2027. Edward Cabrera is under contract, while young pitchers such as Cade Horton and Ben Brown offer upside but carry injury or experience questions.

President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer and his front office pursued King last winter. The Athletic’s Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma reported at the time that the Cubs viewed him as a high-upside starter when healthy.

King ultimately returned to San Diego on a three-year, $75 million contract that included opt-outs after each of the first two seasons.

With those health concerns now behind him, the Cubs have another opportunity. King made 32 starts in 2026, logging a career-high 185 innings. He went 12-10 with a 3.21 ERA and 1.18 WHIP while striking out 159 batters.

King’s Health and Performance Strengthen His Appeal

Those numbers marked a rebound from an injury-limited 2025 season in which shoulder and knee issues restricted him to 15 starts. King also delivered in the postseason, posting a 0.64 ERA across three appearances as the Padres advanced to the National League Division Series.

He dominated the Cubs in the Wild Card round, allowing just one hit over seven innings. That performance underscored the type of reliable, high-leverage innings Chicago has sought.

Analysts project a multiyear deal for King in the $100 million range or higher. The Athletic’s Jim Bowden has estimated four years and $118 million, while other projections have reached five years and $120 million. That price tag reflects his durability, track record and the thin free-agent pitching market.

Wrigley Field has ranked among the more pitcher-friendly parks in recent seasons, which could enhance King’s value in Chicago. The Cubs’ strong defensive infield also fits a pitcher who generates ground balls.

King has expressed affection for San Diego and left the door open for a return, but competition is expected to be fierce. The five-day exclusive negotiating window with the Padres expires at 4 p.m. Central on Nov. 2, after which he can sign anywhere.

For the Cubs, adding King would address an immediate rotation void while providing a proven arm entering his age-32 season. Whether Chicago is willing to meet the market remains to be seen, but the organization’s prior interest and current needs position it as a prime destination.