Chicago Cubs Legend Jason Heyward Makes Heartfelt Instagram Post

On Sunday night, the Chicago Cubs will finish their series with the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field.

They are coming off a 3-2 win on Saturday.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Sunday will take the series.

Cubs Legend Jason Heyward Makes Heartfelt Post

Also on Saturday, Cubs legend Jason Heyward threw out the first pitch.

Andy Martínez wrote: “Jason Heyward is back at Wrigley Field and was honored before Saturday’s game against the Giants. He threw out the first pitch after a montage video of him was played.”

After the game, Heyward made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “A CHICAGO DAY. The game of baseball will introduce you to some amazing places and introduce you to great people. Thank you everyone for the LOVE 🤟🏾”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Cliff Floyd: “👊🏾👊🏾 appreciate you my guy!”

@empf1009: “You look so much better in cubbie blue!!! 💙🐻⚾️ You have a beautiful family”

@s.nelson666: “You are still one of my favorites JHey! Great on & off the field.”

@harrison_hl30: “I’m gonna miss watching you I grew up watching you”

@nu.greg.jackson: “World Champion! Amazing athlete and one who is also giving back to the community of Chicago. 🫡🫡🫡”

Heyward played seven seasons for the Cubs (and helped them win the 2016 World Series).

He also had stints with the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros, San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals over 16 years.

The 36-year-old retired before the 2026 season.

Cubs Right Now

The Cubs are currently 34-31 in 65 games, which has them as the third-place team in the National League Central.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 20-14 in 34 games at home).

Following the Giants, the Cubs will head on a road trip that starts with the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night in Denver.