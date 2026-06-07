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Chicago Cubs Legend Jason Heyward Makes Heartfelt Instagram Post

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MILWAUKEE, WI - JULY 30: Jason Heyward #22 of the Chicago Cubs walks back to first base during the second inning of a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park on July 30, 2017 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

On Sunday night, the Chicago Cubs will finish their series with the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field.

They are coming off a 3-2 win on Saturday.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Sunday will take the series.

Cubs Legend Jason Heyward Makes Heartfelt Post

GettyJason Heyward #22 of the Chicago Cubs watches from the dugout during the first inning of the MLB spring training game against the Los Angeles Angels at Sloan Park on April 02, 2022 in Mesa, Arizona.

Also on Saturday, Cubs legend Jason Heyward threw out the first pitch.

Andy Martínez wrote: “Jason Heyward is back at Wrigley Field and was honored before Saturday’s game against the Giants. He threw out the first pitch after a montage video of him was played.”

After the game, Heyward made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “A CHICAGO DAY. The game of baseball will introduce you to some amazing places and introduce you to great people. Thank you everyone for the LOVE 🤟🏾”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Cliff Floyd: “👊🏾👊🏾 appreciate you my guy!”

@empf1009: “You look so much better in cubbie blue!!! 💙🐻⚾️ You have a beautiful family”

@s.nelson666: “You are still one of my favorites JHey! Great on & off the field.”

@harrison_hl30: “I’m gonna miss watching you I grew up watching you”

@nu.greg.jackson: “World Champion! Amazing athlete and one who is also giving back to the community of Chicago. 🫡🫡🫡”

GettyJason Heyward #22 of the Chicago Cubs shows his world series ring after being honored in the fourth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field on October 01, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

Heyward played seven seasons for the Cubs (and helped them win the 2016 World Series).

He also had stints with the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros, San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals over 16 years.

The 36-year-old retired before the 2026 season.

Cubs Right Now

GettyDansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs scores on the game-winning single hit by Michael Busch #29 (not pictured) in the tenth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field on June 06, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Cubs are currently 34-31 in 65 games, which has them as the third-place team in the National League Central.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 20-14 in 34 games at home).

Following the Giants, the Cubs will head on a road trip that starts with the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night in Denver.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Chicago Cubs Legend Jason Heyward Makes Heartfelt Instagram Post

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