This Is How Cubs Clinch Playoff Spot Today

The Milwaukee Brewers have made it tough on the Chicago Cubs in recent years.

Even if the Cubbies have a really good season, it’s hard for them to win the NL Central Division when the Brewers play like one of the best teams in the sport year after year.

Good thing for the Cubs they can also get into the playoffs as an NL Wild Card team, and they’re on the verge of doing that again this season.

The Cubs enter Sunday with a chance to clinch a playoff spot, and if it doesn’t happen Sunday, there’s still time. The MLB season has one more week left before the postseason arrives.

Cubs Clinching Scenarios

The Cubs need two specific things to happen on Sunday to officially clinch a playoff spot:

Cubs beat Reds.

Yankees beat Diamondbacks.

If only one of those happens, the job won’t be quite done yet.

The Diamondbacks are trying to chase down an NL Wild Card spot but are currently on the outside looking in. So a Cubs win and Arizona loss would guarantee that the Diamondbacks can’t end the season with as good a record as the Cubs.

Of course, this also spells out that essentially, any combination of another Cubs win and another Diamondbacks loss ensures Chicago goes to the postseason. The Cubs are certainly in control of their own destiny here.

Cubs Probable Pitchers

The Cubs will be trying to win on Sunday in Cincinnati to start off their clinching scenario.

The game has a 1:40 p.m. local time first pitch in Cincy, which is 12:40 p.m. back in Chicago.

A lot of fans will be focused on the Chicago Bears, but keep an eye on the Cubs, too.

The Cubs send David Peterson to the mound. He’s been better of late after his mid-season acquisition.

They’ll face the Reds’ hittable righty Rhett Lowder, who is 6-11 with a 5.79 ERA.

The Cubs aren’t back in action until Tuesday at home against the Miami Marlins for a three-game series. No starting pitchers have been announced yet for either team in that series.

Can Cubs Catch Brewers?

For what it’s worth, the Cubs cannot catch the Brewers.

Entering Sunday’s action, Milwaukee has a 97-58 record. Chicago is at 86-69, which is 11 games back with only seven games still to play.

The Brewers are even closing strong. They enter Sunday with an 8-2 record in their last 10 games. The Cubs are just 5-5 in their last 10.

The NL Central Division had a point early in the season when it was quite balanced. Eventually, though, the Brewers pulled away, just like they have in recent years.