Ian Happ Bids Farewell to Cubs

Ian Happ’s time with the Chicago Cubs may be coming to an end.

They’re the only organization Happ has ever known, but he will be a free agent at the end of the season.

Nothing is a given in MLB, particularly with a potential lockout looming, and so Happ knows he might be heading toward a different future home.

The Cubs are home on Thursday for the last time this regular season, and that didn’t pass Happ by.

Ian Happ’s Potential Goodbye

The odd part here, of course, is that Happ could be back. The Cubs could play more home games in the playoffs, too.

But for now, he’s saying a bit of a goodbye.

This is the last controllable day here,” Happ said before Thursday’s game, via ESPN’s Jesse Rogers. “I’ll take it in. It’s crazy. 10 years of memories. There will be emotions. I want to savor it. There’s no fanbase more supportive of its players.”

Ian Happ Cubs Career

Happ has been with the Cups since the beginning of his professional baseball journey.

He wasn’t drafted by anyone out of Mount Lebanon High School in Pittsburgh, so he headed to the University of Cincinnati to grow his game, and that worked out quite well.

Happ was chosen No. 9 overall by the Cubs in the 2015 MLB Draft.

He made it to the major leagues with the Cubs in 2017 and immediately hit 24 home runs in a strong rookie season.

He’s been a consistent contributor every year since, bringing an impressive switch-hitting swing to go with a powerful outfield arm.

Happ’s best season by Wins Above Replacement (4.3) was 2022, his lone appearance in the All-Star Game. He hit 42 doubles and 17 home runs that season while hitting a career-best .271.

Happ has also won four Gold Glove awards for his play in the outfield, which is now mostly left field but did feature some variety earlier in his Cubs’ tenure.

Ian Happ Contract

Happ is playing out the final year of a three-year contract extension.

Signed to go into effect in the 2024 season, Happ was paid $61 million over the past three seasons.

Happ just turned 32 years old in August, and it’s not clear whether he’ll be able to seek $20 million-plus in free agency or if he’ll have to drop down the payroll rung a bit.

It could also depend on what happens in the collective bargaining negotiations this offseason, which include the potential of a salary cap and also changes to the league minimum salary. Finances could look different beginning next season.

The Cubs and Happ will simply have to wait to see if everything comes together, of this really is goodbye.