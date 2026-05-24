Chicago Cubs Announce Ian Happ Decision Amid Astros Series

On Sunday afternoon, the Chicago Cubs will take on the Houston Astros at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs will look to avoid getting swept in their second consecutive series. They most recently lost 3-0 on Saturday.

Chicago is in the middle of a seven-game losing streak, and will be without outfielder Ian Happ as they look to end the skid.

Happ was also absent in Saturday’s loss.

Chicago Cubs Make Ian Happ Decision

The Chicago Cubs announced their lineup for Sunday’s series finale against the Houston Astros.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Cubs 5/24 P. Crow-Armstrong CF N. Hoerner SS M. Busch 1B A. Bregman 3B M. Conforto LF S. Suzuki RF M. Ballesteros DH C. Kelly C P. Ramírez 2B S. Imanaga SP”

Regarding why Happ is out of the lineup, Jared Wyllys posted on X:

“Ian Happ is out of the lineup for the second straight game for a mental breather. Craig Counsell said he told him to take Saturday off completely, and today he’s been hitting and doing other typical pregame work. Plan is to have him in Monday’s lineup in Pittsburgh.”

Happ has struggled during the month of May. Happ is batting .188 in May with 34 strikeouts and only six RBI’s.

After Friday’s loss, Happ was asked if there could be some changes to the team’s lineup. Happ responded, “You’ll have to ask the manager.”

For the season, Happ is batting .214 with 39 hits, 10 home runs, 35 runs, 20 RBI’s and two stolen bases in 49 games. His .779 OPS aligns with career norms, but he is in the middle of an extended slump this month.

Despite the struggles, Happ was confident in the team turning things around as he said, “We’ve got a really great group, really experienced group. We’ll come out the other side of it.”

Social Media Reactions To Happ’s Struggles

Regarding Happ’s struggles at the plate, social media had the following reactions:

@PCA4FC: “Ian Happ should be placed on the IL or better yet, DFA’d but we all know they are just going to send Moises Ballesteros down. 😭”

@jjgarrey1995: “Ian happ is washed up. Dude is also terrible.”

@ChiSportsDay: “DOES IAN HAPP HAVE OPTIONS LEFT!?

@Michael_Cerami: “He is really, really, really struggling in these big moments. No silver linings about it. Rough.