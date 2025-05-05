Latest Injury Opens Door for Top Cubs Prospect

At this rate, the Chicago Cubs may have no choice but to call up their top pitching prospect.

On Sunday, Chicago’s best starter, Shota Imanaga, had to leave the game against the Milwaukee Brewers in the sixth inning with what the team later said was a left hamstring strain.

With a runner on first base, Christian Yelich hit a groundball to Cubs first baseman Michael Busch, who threw to second base for the forceout. Imanaga raced to first to take a return throw and try for the inning-ending double play, but he pulled up and grabbed at the back of his leg, as Yelich reached base safely.

“Obviously, you don’t want that to happen to anyone,” Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker said. “He’s had a really good year to start off this year. He’s been great for us for a while now. Obviously, we’d like to have him continue to go back out there.”

Chicago manager Craig Counsell said that Imanaga will undergo imaging to determine the severity of the injury, and he was not ready to discuss a potential trip to the injured list for the 31-year-old left-hander. ,

Sunday’s game was actually the second straight in which leg issues forced Imanaga to be removed in the sixth inning. Facing the Pirates on Tuesday, Imanaga reportedly had cramping in both quadriceps and had to come out of the game.

However, Imanaga, talking through an interpreter after Sunday’s game, said the cramps were not a concern, and he went through his regular routine leading up to the start at Milwaukee, with no problems.

“This week, my body physically has felt really good,” Imanaga said. “Even before the game, I felt amazing. Hydration, everything included, felt great. So there was no sign for the back of my leg before the game or anything like that. So, I’m in shock.”

Imanaga was pitching a strong game for Chicago before he strained the hamstring. He allowed two runs on four hits and a walk with four strikeouts. However, Freddy Peralta and a trio of Brewers relievers held the Cubs scoreless on just five hits, winning 4-0.

Loss of Time for Shota Imanaga Could Open Up Spot For Cade Horton

Any lost time for Imanaga, who is 3-2 with a 2.82 ERA, would be just the latest injury-related blow to the Cubs’ pitching staff. Already down Justin Steele following season-ending elbow surgery, Chicago recently moved Javier Assad to the 60-day injured list after aggravating his strained left oblique in his second rehab start on April 22. The move opened up a spot on the 4-man rotation for right-hander Chris Flexen, a seven-year veteran signed to a minor league contract who was just called up from Triple-A Iowa.

Should the Cubs place Imanaga on the injured list, it would potentially open up a spot for 23-year-old Cade Horton, the Cubs No. 2 prospect who they drafted in the first round (7th overall) in the 2022 draft. After finishing the 2024 season with Iowa, Horton started there this season and has gone 2-1 with a 1.24 ERA, striking out 33 batters in 29 innings.

In his latest start on Sunday, Horton pitched six innings and gave up just one run. Horton has made six starts, covering 29 innings, and has only given up 12 hits, although there is a bit of concern over his 13 walks.

Despite his success, Counsell said he was not prepared to talk about calling Horton up to Chicago.

“We’re not even close to there, yet,” Counsell said.