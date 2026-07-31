Chicago Cubs Reportedly Interested In Trading For 27-Year-Old Pitcher

On Friday afternoon, the Chicago Cubs will open up a series with the New York Yankees at Wrigley Field.

They are coming off a 4-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday in Missouri.

Cubs Reportedly Interested In Trading For 27-Year-Old

The Cubs have been a team that is in need of pitching.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, they are interested in a handful of talented pitchers (including Seattle Mariners star Emerson Hancock).

Nightengale wrote (via his article on USA Today): “The Chicago Cubs are aggressively shopping for a starter, and have talked to teams about everyone from the Tigers’ Tarik Skubal to the Mets’ Clay Holmes to the Giants’ Robbie Ray to the Mariners’ Emerson Hancock.”

Hancock has gone 6-5 with a 3.26 ERA in 20 starts this year.

Looking At Hancock

Hancock was picked in the 1st round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of Georgia.

He has spent all four seasons of his career with Seattle.

Over 57 career games (51 starts), Hancock has gone 14-14 with a 4.19 ERA.

Carson Wolf of Just Baseball wrote (on July 29): “Emerson Hancock is an interesting trade candidate. He’s got a 3.16 ERA across 105.1 IP this year, has a solid arsenal that he mixes well, and is just 27 years old with team control through 2030. But the underlying numbers aren’t great. He’s allowed plenty of hard contact while posting below-average chase and whiff rates. The results can’t be ignored, but the price will be high.”

Looking At The Cubs Right Now

The Cubs are the second-place team in the National League Central with a 62-47 record in 109 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 30-22 in 52 games at home).

@ChiefCub wrote: “The #Cubs arrived at O’Hare shortly before 9pm last night. They open a 3-game series with the Yankees today. Judge, Stanton and Bellinger are all on the IL. Yankees Probables: •Will Warren (7-5, 4.41) (R) •Max Fried (4-3, 3.23) (L) •Gerrit Cole (4-5, 3.57) (R)”

Following three games with the Yankees, the Cubs will remain at home to host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday.