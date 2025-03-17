Is Ian Happ the most underrated player in baseball?

Ian Happ may have become the most underrated player in baseball. Since being drafted ninth overall in the 2015 draft, one of three current Cubs taken in the top 10 of that draft, Happ has been one of the best left fielders in baseball. Unfortunately for Happ, he has become overlooked by the baseball community.

Entering the year, Happ is expected to anchor a talented Cubs outfield and bat lead-off in the lineup. Manager Craig Counsell will lean on the longest-tenured Cub to help the team reach the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

The numbers don’t lie

Ian Happ’s ascension as one of the best left fielders in baseball began in the 2022 season. The year after the Cubs traded away the remnants of their 2016 core, Happ led the Cubs into a new era as their lone bright spot. Since 2022 Happ has averaged 22 homers, 260 total bases, and 4.1 bWAR per season.

His baseball savant page supports this narrative as well. Happ grades out favorably in several offensive categories. His 94th percentile BB% and 84th percentile Chase rate highlight his patience and discipline at the plate. Additionally his Barrel rate, Hard Hit rate, Average exit velo, and xwOBA all grade out 70th percentile or better. Happ is a very good offensive corner outfielder but doesn’t have the raw power numbers of say, Yordan Alvarez. But what Happ lacks in raw power, he makes up for with superb defense.

Ian Happ is the reigning and three-time defending National League Gold Glove Award recipient in left field. His 13 Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) led the National League in 2024. He also accumulated eight outfield assists last season, which was second in the National League. Happ is also a plus baserunner, which is uncommon for a corner outfielder in their 30s.

So why is he so underrated?

For starters the Cubs have an insane outfield, so he could get lost in the crowd. Newly acquired Kyle Tucker is a superstar, whereas youngster Pete Crow-Armstrong has the ability to be one. Additionally, Seiya Suzuki is a great player in his own right and was the Cub’s best offensive player pre-Tucker.

Next, he doesn’t have the raw power numbers some other corner outfielders provide. Happ plays a “boring” style of baseball. He takes his walks, plays good defense, and hits for unspectacular power. None of this is bad per se, but it is attributed to his lack of virality amongst common baseball fans.

Finally, Happ’s personality is very nonchalant. You won’t see him getting too emotional one way or another. Unlike Pete Crow-Armstrong, he’s unlikely to energize a crowd with his mannerisms and celebrations.

Sports fans have a hard time rating players like Happ. They often see athletes as Great or Terrible with very little nuance in between, Happ may not be great, but he is far from awful. The reality Happ lands in the category of “very good”.

While Ian Happ may be an underrated player, the Cubs are extremely lucky to have him. He plays the game the right way and does everything he can to help the Cubs win.