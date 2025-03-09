Is Miguel Amaya’s starting job in Jeopardy?

Miguel Amaya has had phenomenal spring training so far. In seven games this spring for the Cubs Amaya is slashing .524/.546/.905 with a 1.450 OPS. This is exactly the spring production he needed to give Cubs fans, and himself, a reason to be confident that he can be the everyday catcher for the Cubs in 2025.

A disappointing 2024

Miguel Amaya had a rough 2024 sophomore season. Despite some positive signs in the latter half of the year, his slash line of .232/.288/.357 was poor. As was his .644 OPS and 82 OPS+. Catchers are not normally known for their hitting ability, but his numbers were borderline unplayable for huge chunks of last season.

Amaya peaked as the Cub’s third-ranked prospect in 2021, with his scouting profile highlighting his defense and arm as above average. He also profiled as an average hitter with occasional pop. That profile may have been a bit misleading as his defense and offense have both been sub-par for the Cubs. According to his Baseball Savant page, Miguel Amaya ranked very well on his blocking (98th percentile) but that was about his only positive grade. His Framing (16th percentile), Pop time (4th percentile), and CS above average (20th) all were extremely poor.

Cubs have another option

Add to this his poor offensive production, albeit for a catcher, and the door looks to be cracked open for someone to take his place. The most likely candidate to do that soon would be veteran-free agent addition, Carson Kelly. The Cubs inked Kelly to a two-year $11.5 million deal this offseason. This deal is by no means an indictment on Amaya. However, it does show the Cubs could be exploring other options.

Kelly was a bit better offensively last season with a 98 OPS+ and .687 OPS. And although he didn’t meet the game threshold to qualify, appearing in just 91 games with the Tigers and Rangers, he also graded better defensively than Amaya. Kelly is also enjoying a nice spring training with a 1.269 OPS in 16 plate appearances. Kelly and Amaya could be in a battle for the starting catcher spot come the regular season. But both Kelly and Amaya may have a common enemy.

The threat of Mo Baller

The Cubs may have their catcher of the future in their minor league system right now. The real question for Amaya may be when, not if Moises Ballesteros uproots him as the everyday starter. Ballesteros is raking on the Cubs farm right now. He managed a .794 OPS his first season in Triple-A last season. This was despite being six years younger than the average player at that level. His offensive profile is electric, especially for a catcher. Like many young players, his game requires maturation. His game management and defense behind the dish need plenty of work. But if Amaya and Kelly can’t get it done with their bats, the Cubs may look for the 5’8 220-pound twenty-one-year-old Ballesteros to give the big league club a jolt.

Miguel Amaya will likely get the first crack at being the Cub’s everyday catcher. His familiarity with the Cubs pitching staff could give him an early advantage, but the fact remains he will need to step it up to cement his spot.