Chicago Cubs Announce Bad Injury News on 26-Year-Old Promising Pitcher

On Saturday, the Chicago Cubs defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates by a 4-3 final score.

With this, the Cubs have now won each of their last two games and will be going for the sweep against the Pirates on Sunday.

While Chicago has been picking up wins, they have now provided some tough injury news about one of their promising minor league pitchers as they continue their series against Pittsburgh.

Chicago Cubs Announce Jake Knapp Injury List Placement

Pitching prospect Jake Knapp has been placed on the seven-day injured list by the Cubs, as reported by MiLB’s official transactions tracker.

“Knoxville Smokies placed RHP Jake Knapp on the 7-day injured list,” MiLB.com’s official transactions log wrote.

This is undoubtedly rough news for Knapp. The 26-year-old pitcher already missed a major chunk of this season, as he was sidelined from late May to late August. Now, he is set to miss more time with this latest injury list placement.

Looking at Knapp

Knapp has been limited to only 11 games this season with Double-A Knoxville due to his injury trouble. During them, he has posted a 0-2 record, a 5.65 ERA, and 41 strikeouts.

Overall, Knapp has had some consistency troubles during his first season in Double-A but has also shown promise at times. Due to this, it is certainly unfortunate news that the 6-foot-5, 270-pound pitcher is going to miss more time with this latest news.

Knapp was selected by the Cubs in the eighth round of the 2025 MLB Draft, 241st overall. The potential for him to emerge as an MLB-caliber pitcher is there.