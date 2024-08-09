Cubs’ $68 Million Hurler Seen as ‘Most Likely to Be Traded’ This Winter

The Chicago Cubs entered 2024 with aspirations of reaching the postseason. Things haven’t gone according to plan, evidenced by their 57-60 record ahead of August 9 games. Chicago is likely already thinking about how to shape the 2025 roster. Will it include starting pitcher Jameson Tallion or will he be an offseason trade candidate?

Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer thinks the latter is more probable. He tabbed one player from each MLB team as the “most likely to be traded” this winter. Taillon was his pick for the Cubs.

The right-hander’s first year in the Windy City was rough. He went 8-10 with a 4.84 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 140 strikeouts in 154.1 innings pitched. Those numbers have made significant improvements in 2024. Taillon is 7-6 with a 3.25 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 86 strikeouts in 110.2 innings pitched (19 starts).

“Even with Kyle Hendricks’ contract due to expire, they’ll have Justin Steele, Shōta Imanaga, Javier Assad, Jordan Wicks, Ben Brown and top prospect Cade Horton among their rotation options for 2025,” Rymer said.

The 32-year-old is about to finish his second season of a four-year, $68 million deal he signed with Chicago ahead of 2023.

Jameson Taillon Drew Interest at the Trade Deadline

The Cubs’ disappointing 2024 performance made it natural to think president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer would sell off certain players at the trade deadline.

“Where we are right now, I would have to say that moves only for 2024 — unless things change over the next week — we probably won’t do a lot of moves that only help us for this year,” Hoyer said via a July 22 report from ESPN’s Jesse Rogers. “If moves help us for 2025 and beyond I think we’re exceptionally well positioned.”

Chicago held onto big names like Taillon and outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger. They ended up trading reliever Mark Leiter Jr. to the New York Yankees and third baseman Christopher Morel to the Tampa Bay Rays. That Morel deal brought All-Star slugger Isaac Paredes to Wrigley. The Cubs also acquired right-handed reliever Nate Pearson.

While Taillon stayed put, his name popped up in the trade rumor mill. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported on July 21 that the Yankees and Boston Red Sox had interest in the right-hander. It’s unknown whether it complicated things or not, but Taillon has a 10-team no-trade clause, per Spotrac. However, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reported that nothing progressed to the point where the veteran had to give a “yes” or “no” on any possibilities.

The Cubs Have a Pivotal Offseason Ahead of Them

Chicago is looking at sizable deficits in the standings as the club enters August 9 games. They’re not only 9.5 games out of first place in the National League Central, but they’re also five games back of the final NL Wild Card spot.

A hot week or two could hypothetically put them right back in the thick of the Wild Card race, but it’s crowded. Outside of the three teams currently holding onto postseason spots, four more clubs are ahead of the Cubs.

Hoyer acquired first baseman Michael Busch via trade and signed Imanaga and Bellinger to free-agent contracts this past winter. However, the biggest offseason splash they made was signing manager Craig Counsell to a five-year, $40 million deal. Bellinger could also opt out of his contract in November, leaving the Cubs with a similar situation to address as last winter.

Going big and signing Counsell should also have been followed by significant win-now moves for the active roster. That didn’t happen as much as it needed to, and now they’re fighting with the Cincinnati Reds to stay out of the NL Central basement. This upcoming offseason will show just how motivated Chicago is to keep pace with the Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals, as well as the Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates.