Cubs Lose Top Starter to Injured List

The woes of the Chicago Cubs continue, this time with starter Javier Assad heading to the injured list. On June 27, the MLB Network’s Taylor McGregor reported that “Assad is going on the 15-day IL with a right forearm extensor strain,” leaving the team without one of their strongest starters for at least the next few series.

Just hours before the announcement of Assad’s injury, the Cubs signed veteran pitcher Vinny Nittoli to a major-league deal, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan. McGregor confirmed Nittoli, who was recently designated for assignment by the Oakland Athletics, will be taking Assad’s place on the roster.

After fighting for a spot in the rotation during spring training, Assad has been one of the Cubs’ most reliable starters this season, going 4-3 with a 3.04 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, and 79 strikeouts in 83 innings. Earlier in the season, The Athletic’s Eno Sarris named Assad as one of “four MLB pitchers making the adjustments that could lead to breakouts,” particularly commenting on the changes the starter has made to his fastballs.

“Assad, 26, has added an inch of fade to his sinker and a little bit of ride, making it more of a true two-seamer than a traditional sinker profile,” Sarris wrote on April 12. “It now has a 102 Stuff+, which seems mediocre but is almost a full standard deviation above average in that pitch type, and it gives him a top-20 sinker among starters.”

Cubs’ Starting Rotation Battles Through

Without Assad, the Cubs’ starting rotation is made up of Justin Steele, Imanaga, Kyle Hendricks, Jameson Taillon, and newly-acquired Nittoli. Ben Brown, Jordan Wicks, and Hayden Wesneski have also made starts this season, though Brown has been on the IL for over two weeks with a neck issue, Wicks is ruled out through the All-Star break with a right oblique strain, and Wesneski’s durability and consistency have been shaky.

Injury issues have plagued the Cubs’ rotation all year, with Taillon starting the season on the IL due to calf and back issues, and Steele sustaining a hamstring strain on Opening Day that benched him for almost six weeks. Now, Assad’s injury takes out one of Cubs’ most dependable starters, and without Brown or Wicks to call on, there’s very little depth left.

Still, there’s a lot to like about the team’s rotation.

Imanaga has been strong on the mound in his first MLB season, going 7-2 with a 2.96 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, and 81 strikeouts in 79 innings. Since returning from the IL on May 6, Steele has posted a 3.08 ERA with a 1.06 WHIP and 65 strikeouts. Taillon is having a career season, currently sitting on a 2.90 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, and 53 strikeouts in 68.1 innings.

Even Hendricks, who struggled so horrifically through April and May that he was demoted to the bullpen, seems to be turning it around. After ending May with a 10.16 ERA, the 34-year-old has allowed just 3 earned runs in 21.1 innings this month, bringing his ERA back down to 6.87.

Unfortunately, the starting rotation is one of the few areas of the Cubs’ rotation that isn’t riddled with underperformance. As of June 27, the Cubs are fourth in the NL Central with a record of 38-44.

Nittoli to Slot Into Cubs’ Rotation

The Cubs signed right-hander Nittoli to a major-league deal on June 27, with McGregor confirming that he will take Assad’s place in the rotation while he is on the IL. Having previously played for the Seattle Mariners, Philadelphia Phillies, and New York Mets, as well as a number of other organizations’ minor-league affiliates, Nittoli started the 2024 season with the Athletics before being designated for assignment on June 21.

In seven relief-appearances with the Athletics this season, Nittoli posted a 2.25 ERA with a 1.25 WHIP and 5 strikeouts in 8 innings.