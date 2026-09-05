Chicago Cubs Quickly Promote 29-Year-Old Pitcher During Marlins Series

The Chicago Cubs are gearing up for the second game of their three-game series against the Miami Marlins on Saturday. The Cubs are entering this matchup on a two-game winning streak, so they will be looking to keep their momentum going against Miami.

Now, as the Cubs prepare for their Saturday game against the Marlins, they have called up one of their interesting pitchers from Triple-A.

Chicago Cubs Promote Pitcher Javier Assad to Major League Roster

According to MLB.com’s official transaction tracker, the Cubs have called up pitcher Javier Assad to their major league roster. They have also assigned pitcher Tyler Ferguson to Triple-A Iowa to free up a roster spot for Assad.

Assad being promoted to Chicago’s roster comes only two weeks after he was demoted to Triple-A Iowa. Now, with this latest roster move, Assad is getting another opportunity on Chicago’s roster and will be looking to take advantage of it.

Looking at Assad’s 2026 Season With the Cubs

Assad has spent the bulk of this season in the majors and has had a pretty solid year. In 22 appearances with Chicago, which include 10 starts, he has posted a 6-1 record, a 3.46 ERA, and 55 strikeouts. This comes after he had a 4-1 record, a 3.65 ERA, and 23 strikeouts in eight appearances for Chicago during the 2025 season.

Down in the minors this year with Triple-A Iowa, Assad has posted a 0-3 record, a 6.12 ERA, and 21 strikeouts. However, he notably had a solid start in his most recent appearance with Triple-A Iowa, as he allowed one earned run on just three hits and struck out five batters in 5.1 innings pitched.