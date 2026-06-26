Cubs’ Jed Hoyer Makes Honest Admission Amid Injury Crisis

The Chicago Cubs and Jed Hoyer have been going through an injury crisis in the starting rotation throughout the 2026 MLB season thus far.

Lately, that crisis has hit an all-time high. While the Cubs have found ways to stay afloat, they are being hit with more than their fair share of problems.

Chicago has already dealt with injuries to key starting pitchers like Cade Horton, Justin Steele, and Matthew Boyd. Jameson Taillon has also been hurt and most recently the Cubs have lost both Ben Brown and Edward Cabrera to injury.

This week, Chicago agreed to an early-season trade to acquire left-hander David Peterson from the New York Mets. Hoyer and the Cubs would like to continue shopping for starting pitchers with the need so great.

Unfortunately, Hoyer has spoken out with blunt honesty about the situation the team is in.

Jed Hoyer Offers Blunt Reality Check Amid Cubs’ Injuries

While Chicago would like to add more pitching talent, teams around Major League Baseball simply are not interested in dealing right now.

Hoyer’s comments were shared on June 25 by The Athletic.

“Teams aren’t really talking trades that much right now, honestly,” Hoyer said.

That will change at some point in the coming days. With the MLB trade deadline coming up on August 3, teams will begin looking to sell talent. Until then, the Cubs may very well be out of luck.

In addition to his comments about teams not looking to make trades, Hoyer admitted that he is continuing to look for help wherever he can find it.

“Just kind of looking everywhere we can to find reinforcements,” Hoyer said.

What Did Chicago Acquire in Left-Hander David Peterson?

Peterson has struggled so far this season prior to being traded to Chicago. He made eight starts and appeared in 16 games with New York, compiling a 3-6 record to go along with a 6.09 ERA, a 1.65 WHIP, a 2.1 K/BB ratio, and 68 innings pitched.

What kind of pitcher is he capable of being? Fans need to look back to the 2024 season to see.

During that year, the 30-year-old pitcher made 21 starts and compiled a 10-3 record, a 2.90 ERA, a 1.29 WHIP, a 2.2 K/BB ratio, and completed 121 innings of work.

There is no doubt that Peterson could be a key part of helping the Cubs stay afloat. However, there is also no question that Chicago needs to add more help and the team has to get healthy in order to be a World Series contender.

Hopefully, the Cubs’ luck on the injury front will change as the season moves forward. In the meantime, Hoyer is doing everything he can to make roster moves that help the team stay on track.