Cubs’ Jed Hoyer Makes Strong Admission About MLB Trade Deadline

Entering the 2026 MLB trade deadline, no one knew exactly what to expect from the Chicago Cubs. They were expected to be buyers, but Jed Hoyer has refrained from being aggressive at the deadline in recent years.

Despite the track record of recent seasons, the Cubs had an extremely aggressive approach to this years deadline.

When all was said and done, Chicago swung multiple big trades. Hoyer ended up trading key young pieces like Moises Ballesteros and Jefferson Rojas, but the Cubs got a lot better in the process.

Among the pieces that Chicago acquired were starting pitcher Kevin Gausman, starting pitcher Clay Holmes, reliever Ryan Zeferjahn, pitcher Braxon Garrett, and outfielder Tyrone Taylor. Everyone but Garrett is expected to have a key role throughout the remainder of the 2026 season.

With that being said, Hoyer spoke out honestly following the conclusion of the deadline. He offered a clear admission about not trading for a starting pitcher with team control.

Jed Hoyer Makes Strong Cubs’ Trade Deadline Admission

As shared by Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune, the Cubs never came close to acquiring a starting pitcher with team control. Both Gausman and Holmes are rental options, although Chicago could try to re-sign one or both of them in the offseason.

“Candidly we never got very close on that,” Hoyer admitted.

Ahead of the deadline, the Cubs were connected to multiple controllable arms. Among the top potential targets were Reid Detmers, Jose Soriano, and Emerson Hancock. Despite all of the rumors, Chicago was unable to get a deal done for one of them.

It appeared that the Cubs were going to acquire Detmers from the Los Angeles Angels. Bleacher Nation’s Michael Cerami reported that a deal was done. Unfortunately, his report was inaccurate and Detmers ended up sticking with the Angels.

Even though Chicago did not acquire a controllable arm, the Cubs are ecstatic about the pitchers they were able to bring onboard.

What Will Kevin Gausman & Clay Holmes Bring to Chicago?

At the end of the day, the acquisitions of both Gausman and Holmes make Chicago a much more dangerous World Series contender.

Gausman has made 23 starts this season for the Toronto Blue Jays. He has compiled a 5-10 record to go along with a 4.38 ERA, a 1.29 WHIP, a 3.5 K/BB ratio, and 127.1 innings pitched. Last season, he went 10-11 with a 3.59 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in 32 starts.

Holmes is close to returning from fractured fibula. He has made nine starts for the New York Mets this season, going 4-4 with a 2.39 ERA, a 1.10 WHIP, a 2.5 K/BB ratio, and 52.2 innings pitched. Last season in 33 appearances and 31 starts, Holmes had a 12-8 record, a 3.53 ERA, a 1.30 WHIP, and pitched 165.2 innings.

Only time will tell whether or not the Cubs actually end up being a World Series contender. However, the addition of two proven veteran arms who have both played on big-time stages is a big step in a championship direction.