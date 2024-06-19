Cubs President Hints at Uneventful Trade Deadline

The Chicago Cubs are 35-39, currently in last place for the National League Central. The Cubs have slowly drifted out of the top of the division. Like many teams, the Cubs could make a big addition to get back on track at the July 30 trade deadline. However, president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer hinted that the Cubs may not be looking to swing a blockbuster trade at the deadline, and try to make fixes from within.

“There’s a point at which in the season where you look outside for answers,” Hoyer said, speaking before the June 17 loss, according to The Athletic’s Sahadev Sharma. “But if you think a six-win player is worth a win a month, the collective is worth so much more than that. Collectively this group has failed to produce for the last 46 games. We had a really good offense last year. We had a really good offense in April. Since then, we have not hit. Period. No one player is going to change that. This collective group has to figure this out.”

The Cubs are 6-9 this month and went 10-18 in May. They have a minus-32 run differential in that stretch.

Cubs Offensive Struggles

On April 26 the Cubs moved to a season-high eight games over .500. The Cubs are last in wRC+ and batting average entering play on June 17 since then, according to Sharma.

“It’s a great question, it’s fair,” Hoyer said responding to a question about looking past last season’s offensive successes. “At some point, you are what your numbers say you are. When I look at last season, it’s a very similar group. When I look at April, we have a very similar group. When I look at our projections, all those things tell us this group should hit better.”

The Cubs scored the sixth most runs in baseball last season. However, They are ranked No. 17 in runs this season.

“It’s not as if the Cubs lineup is devoid of talent. Even with all their struggles, some players have performed well overall,” wrote Sharma. “Busch (130), Suzuki (125), Ian Happ (115) and Cody Bellinger (112) are all everyday players who have given above-average offensive performances by wRC+ so far this season. It’s not been enough.”

Cubs Not Looking to Make Big Trade

“Those who have followed this team know what’s missing. Hoyer has avoided going big in recent years and has tried to find value when making trades or signing free agents,” wrote Sharma. “He’s accumulated some solid players like Seiya Suzuki and Michael Busch, but what’s eluded him is that superstar. He hasn’t been bold and spent to get the likes of Shohei Ohtani or traded for Juan Soto.”

Sharma noted that the Cubs have the money to “overspend” to acquire a marquee player. However, Hoyer’s track record of not getting into “bidding wars” raises doubt on the Cubs’ ability to add a player like Pete Alonso, Alex Bregman or Soto even in free agency, according to Sharma.

“I think theoretically,” Hoyer said on whether or not adding one impact player could change the offense. “There’s no question that guy impacts hitters above and below. But the trade market’s not really open at this point in the summer. At this point, certainly the answers have to come from within.”

Sharma noted that Hoyer’s patience needs to be replaced with action at some point. His track record doesn’t point to a big trade.

“Ideally, Hoyer would see one of Suzuki or Busch or even prospects like Owen Caissie, Matt Shaw or Moises Ballesteros turn into that elite offensive performer. But that doesn’t seem imminent,” wrote Sharma. “At some point, patience has to be replaced with action. The target isn’t obvious, not yet at least. But Hoyer has been cautious for nearly his entire tenure heading Cubs baseball operations.”