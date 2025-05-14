Cubs Prospect Becoming Must-See Player, Crushing Balls on Fast Track to Big Leagues

A year ago, Jefferson Rojas was a very young player at High-A South Bend just getting acclimated to playing at that level.

These days, the No. 6 prospect for the Chicago Cubs is still a very young player at High-A, who is showing the Midwest League that he will probably be at Double-A Knoxville in the very near future.

Jefferson Rojas Named Midwest League Player of the Week

Rojas, a shortstop who just turned 20 on April 25, has crushed the ball this season. In 102 plate appearances over 23 games, Rojas has posted a slash line of .326/.402/.539 with an OPS of .941, knocking out five doubles and four home runs with 15 RBIs and 5 stolen bases.

On Monday, Rojas was named the Player of the Week in the High-A Midwest League after driving in seven runs a week ago on eight hits, including two homers and a triple. In the updated top 100 prospects list released by MLB Pipeline the day before, Rojas was among the top rising prospects, moving 10 spots to No. 78.

Rojas also impressed the people at Baseball America, who touted him in Monday’s “Hot Sheet” as one of the hottest prospects from the previous week after slashing .444/.545/.889 with three walks and just two strikeouts:

“Rojas held his own following an aggressive assignment to High-A South Bend to begin 2024. He returned to the level to begin 2025 and has enjoyed strong results. Last week, Rojas torched Fort Wayne pitching, racking up a pair of three-hit games and reaching base in all five games in which he played. Rojas’ best performance came on Sunday when he slugged two home runs in a 3-for-4 showing. On the season, he is hitting .300/.387/.513 over 21 games. At 20 years old, Rojas is still one of the youngest players in the Midwest League.”

MLB.com predicts that Rojas will be the Cubs’ No. 1 prospect in 2027, stating, “Signed for $1 million out of the Dominican Republic in 2022 based on his advanced bat, Rojas makes consistent contact, offers 20-homer upside and should be a dependable shortstop.”

Of course, that’s assuming he isn’t playing at Wrigley Field by then. Which might seem preposterous, given his age, but Rojas has been a very impressive player since he was signed as an international free agent to a $1 million deal in 2022.

Jefferson Rojas Credits ‘Very Mature Mindset’ For Success at Young Age

The native of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, wasted no time introducing himself to the baseball world, slashing .303/.391/.407 in 145 at bats at the Dominican Summer League shortly after signing the contract. As an 18-year-old at Single-A Myrtle Beach in 2023, Rojas slashed .268/.345/.404, with 14 doubles, seven home runs, 31 RBIs and 13 stolen bases.

“Even though I’m young, I consider myself to have a very mature mindset,” Rojas said of his transition to the Single-A level. “Somebody that can definitely play and adjust to whatever is needed.”

That will likely mean adjusting to Double-A pitching, possibly before spring turns to summer. Rest assured that Rojas will be prepared when the time comes.

“I’m always ready,” Rojas said. “I’m ready for the opportunity.”