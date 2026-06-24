Chicago Cubs Named Best Trade Fit for Twins Star Pitcher

The Chicago Cubs have certainly had their ups and downs this season, but they have been trending in the right direction as of late. After winning seven out of their last 10 games, the Cubs now have a 41-37 record and hold the final wild card spot in the National League.

However, the San Diego Padres also have the same record as the Cubs, and teams like the Miami Marlins, Washington Nationals, and Arizona Diamondbacks are right behind them in the wild card race. Because of this, the Cubs would be very wise to look to add to their roster between now and the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline.

One of the Cubs’ biggest needs as we inch closer to the trade deadline is a star pitcher for their starting rotation. Because of this, Minnesota Twins star pitcher Joe Ryan has been named as the best trade fit for the Cubs by FanSided’s Robert Murray.

“Best fit: Joe Ryan, Minnesota Twins,” Murray wrote. “I expect Jed Hoyer and Co. to add at least one pitcher at the deadline after they added Edward Cabrera in the offseason. Sonny Gray is a name that makes sense here and so does Reid Detmers, but if Hoyer wants to swing big, he should look to make a splash with another team in the Midwest.”

When noting that Ryan is a high-impact starting pitcher, it would make all the sense in the world for the Cubs to swing a trade for him. Bringing him in would provide the Cubs’ starting rotation with a significant boost as they look to not only make the playoffs but go on a real run this fall.

Cubs Would Be Bringing In a Dominant Pitcher With a Joe Ryan Trade

Ryan had a career year for the Twins during the 2025 season. In 31 games that campaign, he posted a 13-10 record, a 3.42 ERA, and 194 strikeouts. With numbers like these, the 6-foot-5 righty made his first All-Star Game last season.

However, as well as Ryan pitched this past season, he has only been better so far during the 2026 campaign. Ryan has been excellent for the Twins this season, as he has a 5-3 record, a 2.99 ERA, and 99 strikeouts. With numbers like these, he has been outstanding for the Twins and would give the front half of the Cubs’ rotation a significant boost if they acquired him.

With the Cubs looking to be legitimate contenders, they should not be afraid to make a major move for Ryan. This is especially so when noting that he would be more than a rental, as he is not eligible to become an unrestricted free agent until the end of next season.

Cubs Won’t Be the Only Team Interested in Twins’ Ryan

When looking at the season Ryan has had, there is no question that he will generate plenty of interest between now and the deadline. This is especially so when noting that he is one of the best pitcher trade candidates this year. Because of this, the Cubs will have a lot of competition to try to land him.

While this is the case, the Cubs should not be afraid to make a serious push for Ryan this season. If they landed him, he would give them a much-needed star in their rotation.