Chicago Cubs Named a Top Trade Fit for Twins Star Pitcher

After a hot start to the season, the Chicago Cubs have certainly had their struggles as the campaign has rolled on. Over their last 30 games, the Cubs have put together a 10-20 record. This included them having a 10-game losing streak from May 16 to May 26.

While the Cubs have undoubtedly struggled with consistency, hope is not completely lost for them. This is because the Cubs still have a 38-36 record and are just one game behind the Washington Nationals for the final wild card spot in the National League.

With the Cubs still being in the playoff race, it would not be surprising if they look to add to their roster between now and the trade deadline. It is clear that the Cubs have multiple roster needs to address if they hope to make the playoffs this year. One of them is another impactful starting pitcher.

Because of this, the Cubs are being viewed as a top potential trade fit for Minnesota Twins star pitcher Joe Ryan.

Cubs Named Among Top Trade Fits for Twins Star Pitcher Joe Ryan

ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan recently discussed the top trade candidates in baseball at this point of the season and listed some potential trade fits for each of them. With the Twins struggling, Ryan was among the players mentioned as a top trade candidate. It is not surprising, as he has been the subject of trade rumors for a while now.

When it came to potential trade fits for Ryan, McDaniel and Passan had the Cubs as the first team mentioned.

“Ryan was one of the lone survivors after the Twins’ teardown last deadline — and Minnesota was deep into discussions on deals involving him, as well. So, a move would surprise nobody, particularly considering that Ryan looks better than ever this season,” McDaniel and Passan wrote. “Best fits: Cubs, Padres, A’s, Diamondbacks, Braves, White Sox, Nationals, Blue Jays, Cardinals.”

With the Cubs being in need of another star pitcher, it would make a lot of sense for them to make a serious push for a star pitcher like Ryan. This is especially so when noting that he would be more than a rental for them, as he is under team control through the 2027 season. With this, he would be able to help the Cubs beyond this season, which adds to his appeal in a major way.

Cubs Won’t Be the Only Team Interested in Twins’ Ryan

Ryan has also been simply excellent for the Twins this season. In 15 games with the Twins so far this campaign, he has a 4-3 record, a 3.17 ERA, and 92 strikeouts. This is after he had a 13-10 record and a 3.42 ERA during his 2025 All-Star season. With numbers like these, he would be a major pickup for a Cubs team that is looking to get things back on track.

However, due to how well Ryan is pitching this season, there is no question that the Cubs will have a lot of competition if they try to acquire him. While this is the case, the Cubs should not be afraid to make a major push for him. He would be a huge pickup for their rotation if brought in.