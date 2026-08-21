MLB Insider Issues Warning For Cubs’ Pete Crow-Armstrong in NL MVP Race

During the month of August, Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong has been on absolute tear to strengthen his bid for National League MVP. On Monday, August 17, Pete Crow-Armstrong delivered a leadoff home run and a walk-off home run against the Chicago White Sox.

His MVP counterpart, Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani has been making this a tight race despite being subjected to only hitting over the last two months.

MLB Insider Jon Heyman has officially ruled this as a classic David vs. Goliath fight, giving the slight edge to David (PCA). However, Heyman issues a warning to Crow-Armstrong has Shohei Ohtani is expected to return to the mound in early September.

Jon Heyman is In-Favor of PCA In NL MVP Race Despite Shohei Ohtani’s Return to Pitching

After Pete Crow-Armstrong’s two home run and walk-off night, Shohei Ohtani nearly matched his performance against the Colorado Rockies.

“In one of the greatest MVP races ever, PCA and Shohei each had 4 hits and 2 HRs last night. But PCA homers were a leadoff HR and walkoff HR vs. rival White Sox,” New York Post writer and MLB insider Jon Heyman. “Their season stats/achievements are debatable but PCA fairly leads due to incredible narrative/unmatched dramatics.”

Heyman furthers his debate about Crow-Armstrong and Ohtani by labeling it as a classic David vs. Goliath fight.

“David (Pete Crow-Armstrong) probably leads narrowly now, but Goliath (Shohei Ohtani) is literally warming up in the bullpen,” Heyman said in his article. “Cubs superstar Crow-Armstrong carried only slightly better-than-average overall batting stats (102 OPS+) into this season. But remarkably, PCA’s extraordinary improvement and enthralling two-way play give him a small advantage over the most extraordinary, enthralling two-way player ever, who also happens to be the only legit four-time unanimous MVP.”

While both Ohtani and Crow-Armstrong share similar rate stat-lines, Crow-Armstrong holds a big lead in bWAR.

“The useful but imprecise bWAR actually gives PCA a decent-sized advantage over Ohtani and everyone else (7.8 vs. 6.8 for Ohtani). Statistically, the race is much closer. bWAR somehow has PCA with a 6.4 to 3.8 edge for offense,” Heyman wrote.

Ohtani however, is only a few weeks away to returning to the mound for the NL West leading Dodgers, which could remind the voters about his never-before-seen talent.

Heyman though, reminds his readers of the story that Crow-Armstrong has written for himself this season, which includes leading the MLB in eight five-star catches in center field.

Pete Crow-Armstrong Makes History Against Chicago White Sox

Following Pete Crow-Armstrong’s epic two home run night ending in a walk-off against Cubs crosstown rival, he becomes the 13th player since 1900 to hit a leadoff home run the following game.

“Pete Crow-Armstrong is the 13th player since at least 1900 with a leadoff home run in the next team game after he hit a walk-off home run,” Cubs reporter Sarah Langs said o X. “First since 6/15-16, 2021 Jose Altuve. First Cubs player in span. First after leadoff AND walk-off in prior game.”

PCA!!! Pete Crow-Armstrong is the 13th player since at least 1900 with a leadoff home run in the next team game after he hit a walk-off home run First since 6/15-16, 2021 Jose Altuve First Cubs player in spanFirst after leadoff AND walk-off in prior game h/t @EliasSports https://t.co/xIAmjp0oVU — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) August 19, 2026

In Monday’s game, Crow-Armstrong tallied 11 total bases, his second time recording 10 or more in the month of August.