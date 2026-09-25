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Chicago Cubs Announce Justin Steele News Before Red Sox Series

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Chicago Cubs v San Francisco Giants
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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Justin Steele #35 of the Chicago Cubs walks back to the dugout after a pitching change in the eighth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on June 24, 2024 in San Francisco, California. All players are wearing the number 24 in honor of Willie Mays Day. (Photo by Brandon Vallance/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs are scheduled to begin a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park with a doubleheader on Friday. The series will conclude on Saturday.

Before Friday’s doubleheader, Cubs manager Craig Counsell announced an update on left-hander Justin Steele.

Chicago Cubs’ Craig Counsell Announces Justin Steele Update Before Boston Red Sox Series

Texas Rangers v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 07: Justin Steele #35 of the Chicago Cubs pitches during the second inning of the game against the Texas Rangers at Wrigley Field on April 7, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Abigail Dean/Getty Images)

Steele is with the Cubs in Boston, according to the Chicago Tribune’s Meghan Montemurro.

Counsell said that Steele is “still an option.”

Looking at Justin Steele

Chicago Cubs Photo Day
GettyMESA, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 17: Pitcher Justin Steele #35 of the Chicago Cubs poses for a portrait during photo day at Sloan Park on February 17, 2026 in Mesa, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Steele has been out all season with a left elbow flexor strain.

He went on a minor-league rehab assignment earlier this month.

Chicago Cubs v Pittsburgh Pirates
GettyPITTSBURGH, PA – AUGUST 27: Justin Steele #35 of the Chicago Cubs pitches in the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on August 27, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Steele posted a 4.70 ERA in 7 2/3 innings across four outings during his recent rehab stint with the Triple-A Iowa Cubs.

The Cubs selected Steele, 31, in the fifth round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of George County High School in Lucedale, Mississippi.

Detroit Tigers v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 22: Justin Steele #35 of the Chicago Cubs walks to the dugout during the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Wrigley Field on August 22, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The southpaw made his MLB debut with Chicago in 2021.

Steele has a career ERA of 3.30 with 517 strikeouts over 506 2/3 innings.

Detroit Tigers v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 22: Justin Steele #35 of the Chicago Cubs throws a pitch during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Wrigley Field on August 22, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Steele made just four starts last year due to undergoing an internal brace procedure on his UCL.

Steele can be among the best pitchers in the league at his best. He represented Chicago in the 2023 All-Star Game.

Chicago Cubs Right Now

Miami Marlins v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 24: Pete Crow-Armstrong #4 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates with teammates in the clubhouse after clinching a postseaon berth after defeating the Miami Marlins 2-1 at Wrigley Field on September 24, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jayden Mack/Getty Images)

The Cubs clinched a postseason berth with Thursday’s 2-1 win over the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

They are currently the second NL Wild Card team with an 88-71 record. They are one game behind the San Diego Padres for the top Wild Card spot and hold a one-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies for the second Wild Card spot.

Chicago holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over Philadelphia and San Diego. If the season ended today, the Cubs would play the Padres in the Wild Card round at Petco Park in San Diego.

Game 1 of the doubleheader between the Cubs and Red Sox is scheduled to begin at 12:05 p.m. CDT on Friday. Game 2 will begin at 4:35 p.m. CDT.

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Chicago Cubs Announce Justin Steele News Before Red Sox Series

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