Chicago Cubs Announce Justin Steele News Before Red Sox Series

The Chicago Cubs are scheduled to begin a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park with a doubleheader on Friday. The series will conclude on Saturday.

Before Friday’s doubleheader, Cubs manager Craig Counsell announced an update on left-hander Justin Steele.

Chicago Cubs’ Craig Counsell Announces Justin Steele Update Before Boston Red Sox Series

Steele is with the Cubs in Boston, according to the Chicago Tribune’s Meghan Montemurro.

Counsell said that Steele is “still an option.”

Steele is here with the Cubs in Boston and Counsell said pregame he’s still an option. No specifics beyond that. https://t.co/XzPoMhjWVD — Meghan Montemurro (@MegMontemurro) September 25, 2026

Looking at Justin Steele

Steele has been out all season with a left elbow flexor strain.

He went on a minor-league rehab assignment earlier this month.

Steele posted a 4.70 ERA in 7 2/3 innings across four outings during his recent rehab stint with the Triple-A Iowa Cubs.

The Cubs selected Steele, 31, in the fifth round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of George County High School in Lucedale, Mississippi.

The southpaw made his MLB debut with Chicago in 2021.

Steele has a career ERA of 3.30 with 517 strikeouts over 506 2/3 innings.

Steele made just four starts last year due to undergoing an internal brace procedure on his UCL.

Steele can be among the best pitchers in the league at his best. He represented Chicago in the 2023 All-Star Game.

Chicago Cubs Right Now

The Cubs clinched a postseason berth with Thursday’s 2-1 win over the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

They are currently the second NL Wild Card team with an 88-71 record. They are one game behind the San Diego Padres for the top Wild Card spot and hold a one-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies for the second Wild Card spot.

Chicago holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over Philadelphia and San Diego. If the season ended today, the Cubs would play the Padres in the Wild Card round at Petco Park in San Diego.

Game 1 of the doubleheader between the Cubs and Red Sox is scheduled to begin at 12:05 p.m. CDT on Friday. Game 2 will begin at 4:35 p.m. CDT.