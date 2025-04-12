LA Starter Added in Cubs Trade Pitch as Team’s Ace Shares Unsettling Injury Update

The Chicago Cubs have long been a source of discussion on potential baseball trades.

Led by a dominating offense, Chicago has serious playoff aspirations. But the prevailing thought in MLB circles is that with a pitching staff full of concerns, the Cubs must make a move or two if they want to enjoy any October success.

Especially now.

Justin Steele underwent an MRI on Thursday, after he was placed on the 15-day injured list with elbow tendinitis earlier in the week. While the results were not released, Cubs manager Craig Counsell told reporters that Steele is going to get a second opinion, noting that the image showed Steele appears to be dealing with the same issue that forced him to miss almost all of September last season.

Steele had previously expressed confidence that he would not need to be out longer than 15 days. His reaction to the diagnosis from the MRI seems to indicate that Steele could be facing a more significant challenge.

Justin Steele Seeks Second Opinion After MRI on Elbow

Play

Steele was placed on the IL Tuesday after still feeling the discomfort that he pitched through on Monday during his best start of the season. Steele gave up just three hits with eight strikeouts and two walks in seven shutout innings against Texas, as Chicago won 5-0.

It was later reported that Steele had told the Cubs coaches during the game about feeling tightness in his elbow, but he wasn’t having difficulty pitching. However, the elbow still felt out of sorts the next day, so the team decided to make the move.

Steele went through a similar situation entering the final month of the 2024 season. He was scratched from a start on September 3 due to the elbow, and he would end up missing the rest of the season, despite Steele stating at the time that the MRI results showed, “there was no severe damage or anything like that.”

“We’re dealing with the same injury, so I think obviously we want to make sure we know why it has happened again, so Justin’s got all the information, and then we can go from there,” Counsell said.

Tony Gonsolin Proposed as Possible Fill-In For Justin Steele

Should there be a playoff race for the Cubs in 2025, it seems even more imperative now that the team’s front office make a move for significant pitching help. Sam Bernardi of Athlon Sports has a suggestion: Los Angeles Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin.

“He is not going to save the season or replicate Steele’s impact, but he can still serve as a legitimate middle-of-the-rotation innings eater,” Bernardi said. “Plus, even with a healthy Steele, there are serious questions about that fifth starter.”

The 30-year-old right-hander missed the entire 2024 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in late August 2023. He was on target to begin this season but would be placed on the 15-day IL during spring training due to back tightness unrelated to his recovery.

Gonsolin has made two rehab starts while with Triple-A Oklahoma City. On Wednesday, he threw 46 pitches over 3.1 innings against the Round Rock Express in Texas, allowing just one unearned run while striking out seven.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Gonsolin was progressing well, noting that the team is waiting for him to build up to five or six innings.

“So, he’s a few weeks away,” Roberts said.

In exchange for Gonsolin, Bernardi proposes that the Cubs send shortstop Ronny Cruz (the team’s No. 14 prospect) and right-handed pitcher Jack Neely (No. 16).