Cubs’ Kevin Gausman Departs With Potential Injury: Latest Updates

The magic number for the Chicago Cubs to punch their ticket to the MLB postseason is one, but they’re certainly hoping right now that they’re not dealing with an injury to one of their most important players.

During Wednesday evening’s contest at Wrigley Field against the Miami Marlins, starting pitcher Kevin Gausman dove to make a dramatic tag at third base in the sixth inning, but then departed the game.

Right now, there’s been no official word from the club on Gausman’s status.

Chicago Cubs Pitcher Kevin Gausman Departed Wednesday’s Game After A Dramatic Play

Per Cubs beat writer Vinnie Duber, Gausman walked off the field with a trainer, but couldn’t confirm whether he departed because of an injury or because of his heavy workload on the mound, having already thrown over 100 pitches.

“Kevin Gausman walked off the field with the trainer after making a diving tag at third base for the second out of the sixth inning, replaced by Javier Assad,” Duber wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Unknown whether departure was due to any injury from that play or the fact that he was north of 100 pitches.”

The Cubs have already been decimated by injuries to their pitching staff this season, as the likes of Justin Steele, Trent Thornton, Riley Martin, Phil Maton, Ben Brown, and Cade Horton have all missed time in 2026; Maton, Brown and Horton were all ruled out for the remainder of the campaign.

Gausman, who was acquired earlier this season from the Toronto Blue Jays, has gone 9-12 so far in 2026 split between Chicago and Toronto while posting a 4.55 ERA and a 1.77 WHIP. He also has 177 strikeouts.

Cubs Fans Are Naturally Worried About The Potential Of An Injury To Kevin Gausman

The last thing the Cubs, who have already been rocked by injuries to their pitching staff this season, need is another injury – especially to their prize acquisition at the MLB Trade Deadline earlier in the campaign.

And naturally, fans are worried about the possibility of Gausman’s night having come to a close because of an injury suffered on the dramatic tag at third base.

“For crying out loud..we have the worst pitching luck,” one fan lamented.

“Perfect, fitting way to end this season with another injury,” said another fan.

This fan said, “Gausman was great tonight. Wrap him bubble wrap, make him do some stretching, and say a prayer tonight that he’s fine.”

Another fan exclaimed, “And Kevin Gausman might be hurt. These last two games are giving off REALLY bad vibes.”

“Honestly it was an amazing heads up play by Gausman, I hope the injury turns out to be nothing,” wrote this fan.

Finally, this fan praised his dedication, saying, “He’s literally on his hands and knees trying to keep the guys in the game while the offense continues to be nonexistent.”