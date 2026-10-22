Chicago Cubs Legend Retired With Over $130 Million In Career Earnings

The Chicago Cubs are currently at home for the offseason.

They had a strong regular season, but lost to the San Diego Padres in the National League Wild Card Series.

Chicago Cubs Legend Retired With Over $130 Million

With their season over, it’s worth taking a look at Anthony Rizzo.

The Chicago Cubs legend retired from baseball in 2025.

Rizzo wrote (via Instagram on September 10, 2025): “This game gave me everything. 14 years later, I’m retiring with nothing but gratitude.”

It’s also worth noting that Rizzo made over $135 million in career earnings during his MLB career (h/t Spotrac).

Looking At Rizzo’s Time With The Cubs

Rizzo is most known for his time with the Cubs.

He spent part of 10 seasons with the franchise (and helped them win the 2016 World Series title).

From 2014-16, Rizzo made three straight trips to the MLB All-Star Game.

Rizzo batted .272 with 242 home runs during his time in Chicago.

Looking At His Other Stops

Rizzo spent the first season of his MLB career with the San Diego Padres (before the Cubs).

The Cubs traded him to the New York Yankees during the 2021 season.

MLB.com wrote (on July 29, 2021): “New York Yankees traded RHP Alexander Vizcaino and CF Kevin Alcantara to Chicago Cubs for 1B Anthony Rizzo and cash.”

https://www.mlb.com/player/anthony-rizzo-519203

https://www.mlb.com/player/anthony-rizzo-519203