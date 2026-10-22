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Chicago Cubs Legend Retired With Over $130 Million In Career Earnings

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CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 12: Anthony Rizzo #44 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals during game three of the National League Division Series at Wrigley Field on October 12, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs are currently at home for the offseason.

They had a strong regular season, but lost to the San Diego Padres in the National League Wild Card Series.

Chicago Cubs Legend Retired With Over $130 Million

GettyAnthony Rizzo waves to fans during the Chicago Cubs’ 150-year celebration before a game between the Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field on August 29, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

With their season over, it’s worth taking a look at Anthony Rizzo.

The Chicago Cubs legend retired from baseball in 2025.

Rizzo wrote (via Instagram on September 10, 2025): “This game gave me everything. 14 years later, I’m retiring with nothing but gratitude.”

It’s also worth noting that Rizzo made over $135 million in career earnings during his MLB career (h/t Spotrac).

Looking At Rizzo’s Time With The Cubs

GettyAnthony Rizzo #44 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates after Rizzo scores a run in the 10th inning on a Miguel Montero #47 single against the Cleveland Indians in Game Seven of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field on November 2, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Rizzo is most known for his time with the Cubs.

He spent part of 10 seasons with the franchise (and helped them win the 2016 World Series title).

From 2014-16, Rizzo made three straight trips to the MLB All-Star Game.

GettyAnthony Rizzo #44 of the Chicago Cubs runs the bases after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals during game four of the National League Division Series at Wrigley Field on October 13, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois.

Rizzo batted .272 with 242 home runs during his time in Chicago.

Looking At His Other Stops

GettyAnthony Rizzo #48 of the New York Yankees walks off the field after striking out to end the eighth inning of Game Five of the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Rizzo spent the first season of his MLB career with the San Diego Padres (before the Cubs).

The Cubs traded him to the New York Yankees during the 2021 season.

MLB.com wrote (on July 29, 2021): “New York Yankees traded RHP Alexander Vizcaino and CF Kevin Alcantara to Chicago Cubs for 1B Anthony Rizzo and cash.”

GettyAnthony Rizzo #48 of the New York Yankees and DJ LeMahieu #26 of the New York Yankees celebrate after defeating the Kansas City Royals 5-2 in the game at Yankee Stadium on July 22, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

https://www.mlb.com/player/anthony-rizzo-519203

https://www.mlb.com/player/anthony-rizzo-519203

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Chicago Cubs Legend Retired With Over $130 Million In Career Earnings

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