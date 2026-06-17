Cubs Linked to Potential $85 Million Trade With Yankees Before Deadline

The Chicago Cubs are going to be an interesting team to watch as the MLB trade deadline continues to draw closer.

Early on this season, they looked the part of a legitimate World Series contender. Over the last few weeks, the team has completely fallen off. Could the Cubs actually end up being a trade deadline seller?

Plenty of speculation and rumors have come out about Chicago becoming a seller. If the team can’t get back on track between now and the MLB trade deadline, that scenario could become a reality.

Keeping that in mind, a new potential trade suggestion has been made that would see the Cubs trade away one of their stars. In this scenario, outfielder Seiya Suzuki would be the trade candidate.

Cubs Linked to Potential Seiya Suzuki Trade With Yankees

ESPN has taken a look at the top 100 trade candidates leading up to the deadline. At No. 19, they listed Suzuki and gave him a 15 percent chance of being moved by Chicago.

As for potential fits, ESPN listed quite a few teams. Among the potential destinations were the New York Yankees, who have been dealing with injuries to both Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton. The Yankees could use a bat like Suzuki.

“Chicago wants to get creative to fill its pitching issues, and that means at least listening on Suzuki, who will be a free agent at the end of the season,” ESPN wrote. “Considering the paucity of impact outfielders available, Chicago could try to take advantage of the market and lean into its depth with Michael Conforto and Kevin Alcantara.”

There were multiple other teams suggested as potential suitors for Suzuki as well. Among those teams were the Tampa Bay Rays, Seattle Mariners, Miami Marlins, San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies, Arizona Diamondbacks, and St. Louis Cardinals.

What Would the Cubs Be Trading Away in Suzuki?

So far this season, the 31-year-old outfielder has continued playing at a high level. He has appeared in 59 games, hitting 10 home runs to go along with 28 RBI and a slash line of .256/.343/.433.

Last season, Suzuki put together big-time numbers. He played in 151 games and produced 32 home runs, 103 RBI, and a .245/.326/.478 slash line.

Moving on from that kind of bat could be dangerous for Chicago. ESPN noted that fact as well.

“At the same time, Chicago’s offensive woes make dealing a hitter of Suzuki’s caliber potentially counterproductive. The Cubs want to win this season, but their May swoon hasn’t entirely abated in June, and they might not have a clear sense of how they want to approach the deadline until it nears.”

Only time will tell what the Cubs choose to do. But, it’s worth monitoring Suzuki as a possible trade chip as the deadline comes closer.