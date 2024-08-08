Cubs Sign Ex-Yankees Pitcher Who Earned ‘Mr. Clean’ Title

Lefthander Lucas Luetge has had a long career in baseball, some of which has included success at the MLB level. The Cubs are hoping to revive that version of Luetge, even now at 37 years old, signing him to a new contract after he was let go by the Red Sox on Sunday.

Luetge has had a remarkable 15 years in the game, making 111 appearances for Seattle over four seasons from 2012-2015, then disappearing from the major leagues for five years. He re-emerged as a 34-year-old and won a job in Yankees spring training in 2021, though, and had his best two years on the mound, working as a reliable setup man.

He went 8-6 with a 2.71 ERA in two seasons in the Bronx, but was DFA’s and traded to Atlanta and struggled there. After failing to get a big-league call-up from the Red Sox despite pitching well for their Triple A affiliate this year, he was let go by Boston. The Cubs then scooped him up to stabilize the depth of a strong bullpen that is lacking in lefty arms.

Lucas Luetge Had 2 Great Years With Yankees

When Luetge returned to the big leagues with the Yankees in 2021, he did not look like the same guy—and not only because he had refined his control, cutting down his walks and becoming a better swing-and-miss pitcher. He’d also shaved off his hair, which had been one of his memorable traits during his time with the Mariners.

In an article titled, “Yankees’ Lucas Luetge, the bullpen’s Mr. Clean, lost his beloved locks during 5 years of MLB exile,” Luetge explained to NJ.com what happened. He saw a photo of himself during spring training with the A’s and noticed his once-lush hair was thin. He said he “took the plunge” and simply cut it all off.

“It was down to my shoulders,” Luetge said. “When I was in the big leagues in 2013, the Mariners actually told me to cut it a little bit. It was too long. I always loved it. I’m hoping technology allows me to get it back.”

The bald new Cubs reliever explained, “Maybe Rogaine will work for me.”

Cubs in Need of Lefty Relievers

Luetge could be a good option for the Cubs going forward. He struggled with the Braves in 2023 following his designation by the Yankees, allowing 11 runs in his first nine games in Atlanta. He stuck with the team in Triple A, and returned in the stretch run, but was let go before signing a minor-league deal last offseason with the Red Sox.

Luetge pitched well for Triple A Worcester this year, going 4-2 with a 3.02 ERA in 41 innings, issuing just 13 walks with 41 strikeouts. But the Red Sox never promoted him, and when he was let go, the Cubs pounced.

The bullpen has been a strength lately, and the 3.66 ERA in relief ranks No. 8 in baseball. But depth figures to be a serious issue, with Mark Leiter having been traded to the Yankees at the deadline, and an injury to Luke Little (lat strain) as well as a devastating elbow injury for Adbert Alzolay (Tommy John surgery), the Cubs need warm bodies. Especially lefties—Drew Smyly is the only lefty reliever the Cubs have.

In fact, the Cubs are generally deficient on southpaw relievers, meaning that if Luetge impresses down the stretch, he could be back next year.