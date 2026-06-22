Former Chicago Cubs Player Cut By Angels

On Monday evening, the Chicago Cubs will open up a series with the New York Mets at Citi Field.

They are coming off a series where they split two games (at home) with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Former Cubs Player Cut By Angels

Also on Monday, news came out that a former Cubs player had been designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels.

Via Angels PR: “Designated INF Nick Madrigal for assignment”

Madrigal had been batting .273 with 12 hits, two RBIs, seven runs and one stolen base in 15 games.

He was in the middle of his first season with the Angels.

Looking At Madrigal

Madrigal was the 4th pick in the 2018 MLB Draft.

He had played the first two seasons of his career with the Chicago White Sox.

The 29-year-old then remained in Chicago by spending three years with the Cubs.

Over 300 career games, Madrigal is batting .274 with 250 hits, four home runs, 79 RBIs, 103 runs and 18 stolen bases.

It will be interesting to see if another team makes a claim on Madrigal.

There is also the chance that he ends up back with the Angels.

Cubs Right Now

The Cubs are currently 40-37 in 77 games, which has them as the third-place team in the National League Central.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 17-20 in 37 games on the road).

Angels Right Now

On the other side, the Angels have had a very tough season.

They are at the bottom of the American League West with a 32-47 record in 79 games.

On Monday night, the Angels will open up a series (at home) with the Baltimore Orioles.