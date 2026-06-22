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Former Chicago Cubs Player Cut By Angels

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 31: Nick Madrigal #1 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after being tagged out at home plate against the Cincinnati Reds during the ninth inning at Wrigley Field on May 31, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Monday evening, the Chicago Cubs will open up a series with the New York Mets at Citi Field.

They are coming off a series where they split two games (at home) with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Former Cubs Player Cut By Angels

GettyNick Madrigal #17 of the Los Angeles Angels reacts after hitting a double during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on June 05, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Also on Monday, news came out that a former Cubs player had been designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels.

Via Angels PR: “Designated INF Nick Madrigal for assignment”

Madrigal had been batting .273 with 12 hits, two RBIs, seven runs and one stolen base in 15 games.

He was in the middle of his first season with the Angels.

Looking At Madrigal

GettyNick Madrigal #1 of the Chicago Cubs at bat against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning at Wrigley Field on September 06, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Madrigal was the 4th pick in the 2018 MLB Draft.

He had played the first two seasons of his career with the Chicago White Sox.

The 29-year-old then remained in Chicago by spending three years with the Cubs.

GettyNick Madrigal #1 of the Chicago Cubs in action against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on August 30, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Over 300 career games, Madrigal is batting .274 with 250 hits, four home runs, 79 RBIs, 103 runs and 18 stolen bases.

It will be interesting to see if another team makes a claim on Madrigal.

There is also the chance that he ends up back with the Angels.

Cubs Right Now

GettyPete Crow-Armstrong #4 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates with Dansby Swanson #7 after hitting a two-run home run in the sixth inning at Wrigley Field on June 20, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Cubs are currently 40-37 in 77 games, which has them as the third-place team in the National League Central.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 17-20 in 37 games on the road).

Angels Right Now

GettyManager Kurt Suzuki #8 of the Los Angeles Angels watches the action against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the eighth inning at Chase Field on June 16, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

On the other side, the Angels have had a very tough season.

They are at the bottom of the American League West with a 32-47 record in 79 games.

On Monday night, the Angels will open up a series (at home) with the Baltimore Orioles.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former Chicago Cubs Player Cut By Angels

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