Cubs Land Major Trade Deadline Update From MLB Insider

The Chicago Cubs and president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer have some major decisions to make as the August 3 MLB trade deadline continues to approach.

So far this season, the Cubs have had moments where they have looked the part of a World Series contender. However, there have also been moments that they have struggled and some suggestions have come out that they could sell ahead of the deadline.

Thankfully, Chicago has figured things out of late. Over their last 15 games, the Cubs have gone 12-3. They have been able to overcome a large amount of injuries so far this year to compile a 52-40 record.

With that being said, they have become a top team to watch leading up to the deadline.

One MLB insider has urged Chicago to have a strong approach to the deadline.

MLB Insider Sends Strong Message to Cubs About Trade Deadline

Jon Heyman of the New York Post believes that the Cubs should try to add talent before the deadline. He believes that Chicago should go all-out to buy at the deadline.

“Cubs, they need pitching, they’re a big market team, they’re willing to spend,” Heyman said. “I think they should. They need relief and they definitely need one starter, probably more than one starter.”

At the end of the day, buying at the deadline is obviously the direction the Cubs are headed. In fact, they have already made one move.

On June 25, Chicago pulled off a trade with the New York Mets to acquire left-handed starting pitcher David Peterson. Unfortunately, Peterson’s first two starts with the Cubs have yielded a 1-1 record to go along with an 11.57 ERA, a 1.82 WHIP, a 1.7 K/BB ratio, and 9.1 innings pitched.

Peterson alone won’t be the only move that Chicago needs to make to be a true World Series contender. He could still be part of the equation, but the early results haven’t been ideal.

Who Are Some Names to Watch for Chicago?

Quite a few players have already come up as potential trade targets for the Cubs.

A couple of pitchers from the Boston Red Sox have been mentioned. Aroldis Chapman could be the closer that Chicago has been needing. Sonny Gray would be an intriguing option to add to the starting rotation.

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan has also been brought up as a possible trade option.

There are a few other starting pitchers who should be added to the list. Freddy Peralta, Casey Mize, Michael Wacha, and Robbie Ray could be potential options. Josh Hader could be another closer the Cubs could target.

Expect to continue hearing rumors about the team leading up to the trade deadline. Chicago has a good farm system to pursue trades and a World Series to pursue. It seems very likely that the Cubs will be active in the coming weeks.