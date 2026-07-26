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Chicago Cubs Player Makes Post After Milestone During Pirates Series

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ARLINGTON, TEXAS - MAY 8: Javier Assad #72 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after pitching in the fifth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on May 8, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Chicago Cubs will finish their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

The Cubs are looking to sweep the Pirates after winning the first two games.

They won by a score of 11-0 on Saturday.

Chicago Cubs Player Makes Post

GettyJavier Assad #72 of the Chicago Cubs delivers a pitch in the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field on July 05, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

On Saturday, Javier Assad went 3.0 innings (and let up no runs).

He also picked up his first career save.

Christopher Kamka of Marquee Sports Network wrote: “With Javier Assad recording the save Saturday night, that makes 12 different Cubs with a Save this season, tying the franchise record.”

After the game, Assad made a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “First save 😜🔥⚾️”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@sir.joester: “Most underrated player on the Cubs. 🇲🇽”

@dr_dradel: “You’re basically my hero Mr Assad, you’re like the flex tape to this leaking rotation and bullpen”

@606nate: “It’s honestly a shame you’re pitching in a 10-0 game. You have been the best & most consistent pitcher all season & there’s absolutely no reason why you should’ve been taken out of the rotation. Horrible move. Keep your head up man & prove them wrong”

GettyJavier Assad #72 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates in the second inning against the New York Mets at Wrigley Field on April 19, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

@david.pliner60: “He should be starting in place of Taillon.”

@chad_lurie: “I love the three inning save rule. Third time the Cubs have recorded one this season in which it wasn’t a natural save situation. Go Cubs!”

Moises Ballesteros and Pete Crow-Armstrong were among the 19,000+ people to like the post.

GettyPitcher Javier Assad #72 of the Chicago Cubs throws a pitch during the first inning of the baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on July 11, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Assad is in the middle of his 5th MLB season (all with the Cubs).

Right now, he is  6-1 with a 3.86 ERA in 17 games (eight starts).

Looking At The Cubs

GettyDansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs reacts at second base after hitting an RBI double in the sixth inning during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on July 25, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Cubs are the second-place team in the National League Central with a 59-45 record in 104 games.

After the Pirates, the Cubs will head to St. Louis for a series with the Cardinals on Monday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Chicago Cubs Player Makes Post After Milestone During Pirates Series

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