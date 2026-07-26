Chicago Cubs Player Makes Post After Milestone During Pirates Series

On Sunday, the Chicago Cubs will finish their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

The Cubs are looking to sweep the Pirates after winning the first two games.

They won by a score of 11-0 on Saturday.

Chicago Cubs Player Makes Post

On Saturday, Javier Assad went 3.0 innings (and let up no runs).

He also picked up his first career save.

Christopher Kamka of Marquee Sports Network wrote: “With Javier Assad recording the save Saturday night, that makes 12 different Cubs with a Save this season, tying the franchise record.”

After the game, Assad made a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “First save 😜🔥⚾️”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@sir.joester: “Most underrated player on the Cubs. 🇲🇽”

@dr_dradel: “You’re basically my hero Mr Assad, you’re like the flex tape to this leaking rotation and bullpen”

@606nate: “It’s honestly a shame you’re pitching in a 10-0 game. You have been the best & most consistent pitcher all season & there’s absolutely no reason why you should’ve been taken out of the rotation. Horrible move. Keep your head up man & prove them wrong”

@david.pliner60: “He should be starting in place of Taillon.”

@chad_lurie: “I love the three inning save rule. Third time the Cubs have recorded one this season in which it wasn’t a natural save situation. Go Cubs!”

Moises Ballesteros and Pete Crow-Armstrong were among the 19,000+ people to like the post.

Assad is in the middle of his 5th MLB season (all with the Cubs).

Right now, he is 6-1 with a 3.86 ERA in 17 games (eight starts).

Looking At The Cubs

The Cubs are the second-place team in the National League Central with a 59-45 record in 104 games.

After the Pirates, the Cubs will head to St. Louis for a series with the Cardinals on Monday.