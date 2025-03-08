Cub’s face big decision with top prospect Matt Shaw

Rookie Matt Shaw is expected to be the primary third baseman for the Cubs this season. But with the Cubs soon departing for Tokyo to face the Dodgers in the year’s opening series, his status as the starting third baseman may have to wait.

A decision needs to be made

When asked about the starting status of the Cub’s top prospect manager Craig Counsell said “A decision has to be made soon … All things with Matt are still on the table.” This quote would imply that the Cubs are still weighing their options at the hot corner to start the season. Matt Shaw has seen limited spring training action due to recovering from a sore oblique. The oblique injury occurred at the beginning of spring training and thankfully isn’t considered serious. It has however limited him to just nine at-bats thus far in Cactus League play.

Shaw may have a few more games to prove he is ready for Tokyo, but a decision on his status must be made by Monday at the latest. With the shot clock down to ten days until the Cubs take on the defending champs, a decision should be made by the end of the weekend to give all parties clarity on the situation.

The question for the 23-year-old Shaw is not one of talent, but experience. Shaw is yet to make his major league debut. But the talented slugger has climbed the ranks of the minor leagues and appears ready for his promotion. Last season in Triple-A Shaw slashed .298/.395/.534 with a .929 OPS. This combined with his first-round pedigree, has Cubs fans excited for their first homegrown third base superstar since Kris Bryant broke out one decade ago.

Who would start the season at Third?

If the Cubs choose to keep Shaw in the States to start the year they would have multiple veteran sections to fill his void. The most obvious answer would be the sixteen-year veteran and two-time all-star, Justin Turner. Turner quietly had a solid season last year for the Mariners. He slashed .259/.354/.383 with an above-average .737 OPS and 114 OPS+. The former Dodger would be a fine replacement for Shaw and would provide veteran stability in his absence. One concern though would be his declining defense. Turner’s range and arm strength aren’t what they used to be, and he isn’t exactly Pete Crow-Armstrong on the bases either.

Another option is Jon Berti. Berti played sparingly for the Yankees last season registering only 66 at bats. Due to his low sample size, it’s hard to grade his ‘24 campaign. However, his career thus far would indicate he is a slightly below-average hitter with decent speed and solid defense. One other option the Cubs may consider is a fellow prospect, Gage Workman. The recent Rule 5 draft pick has had a nice spring, with a 1.202 OPS in 26 at-bats. But like Shaw, he is yet to make his major league debut. This makes it unlikely he will become the temporary Shaw replacement in Tokyo.