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Chicago Cubs Starter Hits Significant Career Milestone Before Yankees Series

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 01: Matthew Boyd #16 of the Chicago Cubs high fives teammates after being removed from the game against the Los Angeles Angels during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field on April 01, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

It’s been a long and arduous career for Chicago Cubs left-hander Matthew Boyd. The 35-year-old hit a key service time milestone, reaching 10 years in the big leagues on July 31.

In 12 seasons in the major leagues, the left-hander carries a 4.51 ERA across 225 appearances (211 starts). Most of it has come with the Detroit Tigers, where he made 158 of those starts.

The left-hander is currently enjoying the most success in his career in Chicago. Boyd has a 3.26 ERA in 43 career starts with the Cubs. He’s provided veteran stability to their rotation in his two seasons with the club.

10 years is a major service time milestone and is often a cited goal for players. According to the MLBPA website, only 10% of players reach that milestone. They get the maximum pension and unlock eligibility for the Hall of Fame ballot. Boyd obviously isn’t going to be in serious consideration if he does get on a ballot.

The MLBPA released a statement congratulating Boyd on reaching his service time milestone.

The left-hander was drafted in the sixth round by the Toronto Blue Jays out of Oregon State in 2013. He was the centerpiece in Toronto’s deal with the Tigers for fellow left-hander David Price ahead of the 2015 trade deadline. His career has taken him to Seattle, Cleveland, and Chicago as well.

While Boyd can enjoy his personal milestone, his likely focus will be getting the Cubs back into the postseason for the second straight year.

Michael McDermott Michael McDermott covers MLB for Heavy Sports. He's previously published content for SB Nation, Sports Illustrated, and FanSided in 11 seasons. Covered the Arizona Diamondbacks as an on-site reporter for the 2022-2024 seasons and the Arizona Fall League for 2022-2025. More about Michael McDermott

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Chicago Cubs Starter Hits Significant Career Milestone Before Yankees Series

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