Chicago Cubs Starter Hits Significant Career Milestone Before Yankees Series

It’s been a long and arduous career for Chicago Cubs left-hander Matthew Boyd. The 35-year-old hit a key service time milestone, reaching 10 years in the big leagues on July 31.

In 12 seasons in the major leagues, the left-hander carries a 4.51 ERA across 225 appearances (211 starts). Most of it has come with the Detroit Tigers, where he made 158 of those starts.

The left-hander is currently enjoying the most success in his career in Chicago. Boyd has a 3.26 ERA in 43 career starts with the Cubs. He’s provided veteran stability to their rotation in his two seasons with the club.

10 years is a major service time milestone and is often a cited goal for players. According to the MLBPA website, only 10% of players reach that milestone. They get the maximum pension and unlock eligibility for the Hall of Fame ballot. Boyd obviously isn’t going to be in serious consideration if he does get on a ballot.

The MLBPA released a statement congratulating Boyd on reaching his service time milestone.

The left-hander was drafted in the sixth round by the Toronto Blue Jays out of Oregon State in 2013. He was the centerpiece in Toronto’s deal with the Tigers for fellow left-hander David Price ahead of the 2015 trade deadline. His career has taken him to Seattle, Cleveland, and Chicago as well.

While Boyd can enjoy his personal milestone, his likely focus will be getting the Cubs back into the postseason for the second straight year.