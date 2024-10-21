Cubs Linked to Projected $136 Million All-Star as Corbin Burnes Alternative

The Chicago Cubs finished 2024 with an 83-79 record, missing the playoffs for the fourth straight year. As the front office prepares for the offseason, could longtime Atlanta Braves ace Max Fried be a target to upgrade the club’s starting rotation?

Patrick Mooney discussed the Cubs’ winter to-do list in an October 21 article for The Athletic. He said adding another starter to the mix for 2025 is “an obvious move.” Mooney also pointed to Jameson Taillon and Shōta Imanaga as examples of recent free-agent signings Chicago could emulate. What’s made these two such good acquisitions for the Cubs?

“The one thing that stands out right away with both of those guys is just their pitch-ability,” Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy said to Mooney at the end of the regular season. “Both of them throw a ton of strikes. Both of them limit walks. Both of them (have) shown the ability to navigate a lineup, throw multiple pitches for strikes, all the little things you want your starter to do. On top of that, they’re very similar in terms of personality, too. They’re natural leaders.”

Mooney went on to say that Fried fits the description as “a consistent, high-level performer.” He’ll enter free agency this winter after spending eight seasons in Atlanta. Spotrac projects his market value at six years and $136 million.

Max Fried Will Be Much Cheaper Than Corbin Burnes

The top starting pitcher in free agency this winter is Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes. There have been some huge contract predictions tossed around for the 2021 National League Cy Young Award winner, too.

Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer predicted in August the Scott Boras client would sign an eight-year, $288 million deal. Joel Reuter’s October 18 prediction for Bleacher Report was close to that, checking in at seven years and $255.5 million.

The Cubs could use a frontline starter like Burnes, and there’s some familiarity in the Windy City with the ace. He spent the first six years of his MLB career playing for the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central. The hurler played for Craig Counsell that whole time, who is now the Cubs’ skipper.

But president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer might not want to drop that much money on a starting pitcher. That would lead the organization to pursue a cheaper yet equally effective alternative.

How Max Fried Could Fit Into the Cubs’ Rotation Mix

Based on his production and projected price tag, Fried would fit in nicely with what the Cubs could be trying to accomplish this winter. The southpaw is a two-time All-Star and a three-time Gold Glove winner, per Baseball-Reference. He’s also produced a 3.07 ERA and 1.16 WHIP with 863 strikeouts across 884.1 career innings as a big leaguer. These numbers would look great atop the Cubs’ rotation with other incumbent starters.

FanGraphs’ Roster Resource has Imanaga, Taillon and Justin Steele penciled in as Chicago’s top three. Javier Assad and Ben Brown are also penciled in behind them as veteran Kyle Hendricks hits free agency.

Adding another top-tier starter would give Counsell an enviable front four when everyone is healthy and pitching every fifth day. It would also be a great weapon in October, especially after seeing how difficult it has been to get consistent performance out of starting rotations this postseason.

Signing an ace like Burnes would be great. However, the cost will likely be prohibitive for many clubs. Fried is considered a less expensive option while maintaining a solid track record. He’s also battle-tested in the postseason, which includes winning the 2021 World Series with Atlanta.