Cubs Again Mentioned as Trade Suitor for $15.5 Million Star

The Chicago Cubs have been a tale of two stories throughout the early portion of the 2026 MLB season.

Not long ago, the Cubs were one of the best teams in baseball. They had started generating a lot of buzz as a potential World Series contender. Those conversations ended abruptly.

Recently, the team has struggled to win a game. They lost 10 straight games before finally winning on Wednesday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Chicago is currently in major need of starting pitching help.

Early on this season, the Cubs saw Cade Horton go down for the year due to injury. Matthew Boyd and Justin Steele are also out due to injury. Plenty of other injuries have also occurred that have caused issues for the team.

Keeping that in mind, Chicago is being viewed as a team to watch in the early-season trade market. Leading up to the deadline, the Cubs are going to be swarmed with rumors and speculation.

Chicago Cubs Again Linked to Potential $15.5 Million Trade

Jed Hoyer seems likely to make a move for a starting pitcher before the 2026 MLB trade deadline. One name has come up quite often in the rumor mill.

Freddy Peralta of the New York Mets is that name. Once again, Chicago has been linked as a possible trade suitor for him.

Newsweek’s Tyler Erzberger is the latest name to connect the Cubs and Peralta.

“Will the Cubs be competitive enough to trade for Peralta at this point? If you asked this question two weeks ago, then the Cubs would have been the perfect answer to go after Peralta,” Erzberger wrote.

“If the Cubs can turn it around or stop the bleeding, Peralta would make a lot of sense.”

Freddy Peralta Could Be Exactly What the Cubs Need

Chicago is very familiar with Peralta. Before being traded to the Mets ahead of the 2026 season, he was a star ace for the National League Central rival Milwaukee Brewers.

Peralta has made 11 starts in New York this season. He has compiled a 3-4 record to go along with a 3.52 ERA, a 1.27 WHIP, a 2.3 K/BB ratio, and 61.1 innings pitched.

Last season, the 29-year-old starter was much better for the Brewers. He started 33 games, producing a 17-6 record, a 2.70 ERA, a 1.08 WHIP, a 3.1 K/BB ratio, and 176.2 innings of work completed.

At the end of the day, the Cubs simply need help. Peralta is a proven star at the MLB level. He would be well worth pursuing if the Mets make him available.

Expect to continue hearing rumors surrounding Chicago as the trade deadline draws closer. This isn’t the last time Peralta’s name will be linked to the Cubs.