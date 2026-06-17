Cubs Send Clear Message to Dansby Swanson Amid Calls for Benching

The Chicago Cubs will continue to start Dansby Swanson at shortstop amid his struggles.

Swanson has been one of the best shortstops in the MLB for years, but this season, he has struggled mightily at the plate. It’s been a frustrating season for Swanson, and Cubs fans have been calling for him to be benched.

However, the Cubs’ president of baseball operations, Jed Hoyer, made it clear that Swanson won’t be losing his starting spot, ESPN’s Jesse Rogers noted.

“Jed Hoyer was asked if the team is considering a change at shortstop as Dansby Swanson is hitting .175,” Rogers wrote on X. “Hoyer stated that the “backbone” of the team is run prevention: “To answer the question directly, we can’t run away from our run prevention when we struggle offensively.”

So, despite Swanson’s struggles, Hoyer and the Cubs remain confident in him, especially his defensive play. Yet, at the plate, Swanson is hitting .175 with 7 home runs and 28 RBIs this season, as it’s been a frustrating year.

Swanson, meanwhile, is in the midst of a seven-year, $177 million deal that runs through the 2029 MLB season.

Cubs Fans Want Swanson Off Roster

As Swanson has been struggling at the plate, Cubs fans are calling for him to be removed from the roster, or at least benched.

Although Swanson’s defensive play has been nice, his offense is a major issue, and it is frustrating for Cubs fans.

“Well Dansby is preventing us from scoring runs so. I guess,” a fan wrote.

“cant run away from that contract is what he said,” a fan added.

“Jed is talking about preventing the Cubs from scoring runs – run prevention! FIRE JED!!!,” a fan wrote.

“You can’t win a game with a 0-0 score, Jed…Nor does Swanson field all 27 outs…,” a fan added.

The Cubs entered the season with expectations of competing for a World Series, but they are now fighting for a playoff spot, which adds to the frustration of Swanson’s play.

“Matt Shaw would do fine at SS and his defense would be fine too. And guess what? He could easily hit over .200 THAT answer is why the Cubs suck,” a fan wrote.

“Yeah but Defense doesn’t matter you have a staff full of fly ball pitchers and the fly balls are all homers,” a fan added.

“There is no defense prevention for a pitching staff that is leading MLB in giving up home runs,” a fan added.

The Cubs are off to a 38-36 start and one game back of a Wild Card spot.

Chicago Confident Swanson Can Turn it Around

Although Hoyer made it clear that Swanson will still play, he has been given days off amid his struggles.

Yet, Cubs manager Craig Counsell said the days off are a chance for Swanson to reset and a chance to work on some mechanical issues.

“They’re just mechanical things,” Counsell said. “You’re trying to create good swings and consistent swing decisions. That’s what produces results.”

So, despite Swanson’s struggles, the Cubs are confident the All-Star will turn it around.

Swanson is a two-time MLB All-Star.