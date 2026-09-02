Chicago Cubs Promote 22-Year-Old Outfielder After Bad Brewers Loss

The Chicago Cubs lost to the Milwaukee Brewers by a 9-4 final score in their most recent game on Tuesday. It was a tough loss for Chicago, as they had a 3-0 lead after the fourth inning but then allowed nine runs from the fifth inning to the eighth inning.

Now, following their tough loss to the Brewers, Chicago has made a roster move with one of their prospects.

Chicago Cubs Promote Michael Gupton to High-A South Bend

According to the MiLB transaction tracker, the Cubs have promoted outfielder prospect Michael Gupton from the ACL Cubs to High-A South Bend. This is a good opportunity for the 22-year-old, as he will now get the chance to show what he can do at the High-A level.

High-A South Bend is currently in the final week of its regular season. With this, Gupton has a great chance in front of him and will be looking to end the regular season on a high note after landing this promotion.

Looking at Cubs Prospect Michael Gupton

Gupton signed a minor league contract with the Cubs back in July. This was after he finished his collegiate career with the University of Memphis and put together a strong season for the school.

In 58 games this season with the University of Memphis before signing his minor league deal with the Cubs, Gupton posted 15 home runs, 17 stolen bases, 44 RBI, and a .284 batting average. With numbers like these, he certainly showed promise, and he will now be looking to continue to head in the right direction after landing this call-up to High-A South Bend.