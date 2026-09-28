Padres’ Michael King Left One Clue for Cubs Before Game 1

San Diego has its Game 1 starter. Chicago still has a decision to make. But Michael King’s final regular-season outing presents the Chicago Cubs with a question that matters more than the name across from him: What happens when they make him work with two outs?

MLB’s Wild Card preview confirms King will start Tuesday’s opener at Petco Park. Chicago has not announced its starter, with Matthew Boyd and Kevin Gausman among the possibilities. First pitch is scheduled for 9 p.m. CT.

King earned that assignment. He finished 12-10 with a 3.21 ERA in 185 innings and made 32 starts. Yet his last outing showed how quickly a strong start can change.

Five Runs After Two Outs

Against the Dodgers on September 22, King retired the first two batters in the second inning on six pitches. Then two singles and a hit batter loaded the bases. He walked Tommy Edman and Mookie Betts to force in two runs before Freddie Freeman drove in a run with a two-run single.

The MLB game story shows Freeman added another run-scoring single in the fourth. King exited after four innings, having allowed five earned runs on six hits. Every run against him came with two outs.

That sequence gives Chicago a practical target. If Pete Crow-Armstrong or Nico Hoerner reaches base ahead of the heart of the order, a two-out inning does not have to die quietly. The Cubs can stretch King’s pitch count, avoid chasing with runners aboard, and make him throw a strike before looking for a big swing.

This is an approach, not a prediction. One rough night against Los Angeles does not make a pitcher with a 3.21 ERA vulnerable. King also struck out five Dodgers in that game. He struck out the side against Chicago in last October’s playoffs.

Why Early Runs Matter More Than an Early Exit

The Padres have answers after King. MLB’s series breakdown projects Adrian Morejon ahead of closer Mason Miller, with Jason Adam back from a shoulder strain. Chasing King after four innings would not automatically make Chicago’s job easier if it has already fallen behind.

That makes the second inning in Los Angeles useful film. The Dodgers scored without a home run against King. They turned a two-out opportunity into four runs by staying alive long enough for two walks and a single. Chicago does not need to duplicate the sequence; it needs to recognize that an inning can change before the ball leaves the park.

Alex Bregman brings another reason to watch those spots. MLB reported that he homered twice Sunday after returning from facial fractures. Whether he plays third base or serves as designated hitter remains unsettled, but his bat could matter with runners on.

Chicago won five of six meetings with San Diego this season. None will count Tuesday. Against King, the clearest opportunity may arrive with two outs, when one disciplined plate appearance can turn a manageable inning into a costly one.