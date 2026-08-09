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Chicago Cubs Announced Shelby Miller News During Royals Series

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 21: Shelby Miller #29 of the Chicago Cubs pitches the 9th inning against the New York Mets at Wrigley Field on April 21, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The Cubs defeated the Mets 16-4. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Chicago Cubs will look to win their series with the Kansas City Royals in Missouri.

After a victory in the first game, they lost by a score of 6-3 on Saturday.

UPDATE: The Cubs won 10-2.

Cubs Announced Miller News

GettyShelby Miller #29 of the Chicago Cubs pitches the 9th inning against the New York Mets at Wrigley Field on April 21, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the Cubs announced the latest update on Shelby Miller.

MLB.com wrote (on August 9): “Underwent surgery to repair a torn right UCL and flexor tendon last October. Recently built up to facing hitters and was cleared to begin a Minor League rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa.”

Miller has not appeared in a game this year.

According to the site, he could return as soon as September.

GettyShelby Miller #18 reacts with Jose Herrera #11 of the Arizona Diamondbacks following the 11-10 victory over the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on June 5, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The 35-year-old is coming off a strong season where he went 4-3 with a 2.74 ERA in 48 games for the Milwaukee Brewers and Arizona Diamondbacks.

ESPN’s Jesse Rogers wrote (on February 13): “The Cubs agreement with righty Shelby Miller guarantees him at least $2.5 million over 2 years, sources tell ESPN. Deal has been in place for a while. Chi has so many free agent pitchers, this locks an arm in for 2027. He’ll miss ’26 with TJ.”

GettyShelby Miller #26 of the Arizona Diamondbacks looks on from the dugout during the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field on September 17, 2016 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Miller was picked in the 1st round of the 2009 MLB Draft.

He briefly had a stint with the Cubs during the 2021 season.

The 2015 All-Star has also had stops with the St. Louis Cardinals, Atlanta Braves, Texas Rangers, Pittsburgh Pirates, San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers and Detroit Tigers over 13 seasons at the MLB level.

Jason Kempf wrote (on August 9): “Veteran pitcher Shelby Miller, who was signed by the Cubs during his recovery from Tommy John surgery in October, has joined the @IowaCubs in Indianapolis and will likely pitch this afternoon on rehab assignment.”

Looking At The Cubs On Sunday

GettyPete Crow-Armstrong #4 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates after scoring against the Kansas City Royals in the second inning at Kauffman Stadium on August 07, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Cubs are the second-place team in the National League Central with a 68-50 record in 118 games.

They will get the day off on Monday before a series with the Cardinals on Tuesday in St. Louis.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Chicago Cubs Announced Shelby Miller News During Royals Series

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