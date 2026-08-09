Chicago Cubs Announced Shelby Miller News During Royals Series

On Sunday, the Chicago Cubs will look to win their series with the Kansas City Royals in Missouri.

After a victory in the first game, they lost by a score of 6-3 on Saturday.

UPDATE: The Cubs won 10-2.

Cubs Announced Miller News

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the Cubs announced the latest update on Shelby Miller.

MLB.com wrote (on August 9): “Underwent surgery to repair a torn right UCL and flexor tendon last October. Recently built up to facing hitters and was cleared to begin a Minor League rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa.”

Miller has not appeared in a game this year.

According to the site, he could return as soon as September.

The 35-year-old is coming off a strong season where he went 4-3 with a 2.74 ERA in 48 games for the Milwaukee Brewers and Arizona Diamondbacks.

ESPN’s Jesse Rogers wrote (on February 13): “The Cubs agreement with righty Shelby Miller guarantees him at least $2.5 million over 2 years, sources tell ESPN. Deal has been in place for a while. Chi has so many free agent pitchers, this locks an arm in for 2027. He’ll miss ’26 with TJ.”

Miller was picked in the 1st round of the 2009 MLB Draft.

He briefly had a stint with the Cubs during the 2021 season.

The 2015 All-Star has also had stops with the St. Louis Cardinals, Atlanta Braves, Texas Rangers, Pittsburgh Pirates, San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers and Detroit Tigers over 13 seasons at the MLB level.

Jason Kempf wrote (on August 9): “Veteran pitcher Shelby Miller, who was signed by the Cubs during his recovery from Tommy John surgery in October, has joined the @IowaCubs in Indianapolis and will likely pitch this afternoon on rehab assignment.”

Looking At The Cubs On Sunday

The Cubs are the second-place team in the National League Central with a 68-50 record in 118 games.

They will get the day off on Monday before a series with the Cardinals on Tuesday in St. Louis.