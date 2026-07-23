MLB Insider Puts Chicago Cubs on Notice Before Trade Deadline

The Chicago Cubs have spent the 2026 MLB season thus far looking like a fringe World Series contender in the National League.

At times, the team has looked good enough to compete with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers. In other moments, they have been far from being that caliber of team.

With that being said, the MLB trade deadline is right around the corner. It is widely expected that the Cubs are going to be one of the most aggressive teams in trade talks. Jed Hoyer would like to add more talent to the roster.

However, there is no telling which players are going to be available. The price tags for the players who are available will also be a big question.

Keeping that in mind, one top-tier MLB insider has put Chicago on notice leading up to the deadline.

Chicago Cubs Put on Notice by MLB Insider Before Trade Deadline

MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post made a tweet on July 22 that should give the Cubs a renewed sense of urgency to bring in more talent.

Heyman noted that the Dodgers and Brewers are clearly the best teams in baseball. He also stated that the other teams are facing a big game between themselves and those two clubs.

“There’s an obvious gap between the Dodgers and Brewers and everyone else. 28 teams have significant work to do,” Heyman wrote on X.

Honestly, there’s nothing to argue about when it comes to that tweet. Both Los Angeles and Milwaukee have separates themselves as top championship contenders. For the Cubs to work their way back into that conversation, they’ll need to be aggressive buyers.

It will be interesting to see what Hoyer and the front office are able to do before the August 3 deadline.

What Do the Cubs Need at the Trade Deadline?

Looking at the roster, Chicago really doesn’t need much more offense. But, the Cubs badly need more pitching.

Adding a starting pitcher would be a big step in the right direction for the franchise. They have dealt with injuries to multiple key starters. Cade Horton went down for the season early on in the year.

Another avenue of improvement could be to improve the bullpen. Once again, Chicago could consider pursuing a closer. If not a closer, the Cubs at least need to add another consistent pitcher in the bullpen.

Fans should expect to hear a lot of rumors connected to the Chicago franchise in the coming days. Hoyer has been very open about wanting to add talent, which could lead to multiple deals getting done.

If the Cubs are able to add a quality piece or two, they would be able to close the gap between themselves and both the Dodgers and Brewers.